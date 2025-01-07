Stellantis México recorded sales of 10,223 units in December

Stellantis México closes 2024 with a total of 93,809 vehicles sold. Ram confirms itself as the most popular brand

Total numbers for Stellantis brands in Mexico

Total sales in 2024 for Stellantis México were 93,809 units. In December, Stellantis México sold 10,223 units.

The brand with the most sales in 2024 was Ram with 28,738 units.

“During 2024, the plug-in hybrid version of the iconic Jeep Wrangler has positioned itself as a favorite vehicle for Jeep enthusiasts. On the other hand, our recent launch of the Commander positions itself in the market as an excellent option for a 7-passenger vehicle.” said Antonio Camalich, director of sales for Stellantis Mexico. “Our wide range of pickups has allowed us to position the Ram brand as the top selling brand in the group for another year,” Camalich added.

Alfa Romeo, Dodge and Fiat

Alfa Romeo had the best sales year in its history with 448 units. The Alfa Romeo Giulia had the best sales year in its history. Annual sales of the Alfa Romeo Tonale were 321 units. Alfa Romeo recorded sales of 28 units in December. Dodge recorded sales of 15,931 units in 2024. Dodge recorded sales of 1,843 units in December. The brand’s best-selling vehicle in December was Dodge Attitude, which recorded sales of 938 units. Dodge Journey sold 862 units in December, up 97 percent from December 2023. Fiat‘s total sales in 2024 were 10,383 units. Annual sales of Fiat Fastback and Fiat Argo grew by 32 percent and 12 percent, respectively. In December, the brand sold 611 units. Fiat Pulse recorded sales of 261 units in December. Fiat Argo and Fiat Mobi in December sold 137 and 117 units, respectively. Annual sales of Jeep

Peugeot, Ram and Jeep sales in december

Peugeot recorded sales of 18,855 units in 2024, the best year in terms of sales in its category. history. Peugeot 2008, Peugeot Rifter, Peugeot Manager and Peugeot Expert recorded the best sales year in their history, while Peugeot Partner recorded the best sales year since 2018.

In December, the brand placed 1,413 units on the Mexican market, up 19 percent from December 2023, the best December sales in its history. Peugeot 2008, Peugeot 3008, Peugeot Rifter and Peugeot Manager recorded the best December sales in their history. Ram’s annualized sales were 28,738 units. Ram ProMaster recorded the best year of sales in its history with 1,185 units. In December, Ram sold 4,575 units. Ram ProMaster sold 611 units. Ram 1200 continues with an excellent sales performance by registering 1,388 units. The Ram 700 placed 1,445 units on the Mexican market. Ram Heavy Duty and Ram Light Duty sold 712 and 419 units, respectively.

For the Jeep brand was 19,454 units; best sales year since 2015. Jeep Renegade recorded its best sales year in its history with 5,097 units. Jeep Compass recorded its best sales year since 2013 with 5,342 units. Jeep JT recorded its best sales year in its history with 2,006 units. Jeep Grand Cherokee recorded its best sales year since 2018 with 3,222 units. In December, Jeep recorded sales of 1,753 units. Jeep Grand Cherokee recorded a 13% increase in sales compared to December 2023. Jeep Wrangler recorded a 26% increase in sales compared to December 2023.