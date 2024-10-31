Stellantis México inaugurates new GRUMARMEX Autoscon plants under new SBH scheme

The new store, which adopts the innovative Stellantis Brand House (SBH) format, offers a wide range of vehicles from the Jeep, Dodge, FIAT and Peugeot brands. The facility, equipped with generous display space and a team of experts, guarantees a complete buying experience and excellent after-sales service. Located at Libramiento Sur Poniente Km 0700 Buenos Aires, Tapachula, Chiapas, the dealership is a reference point for automotive enthusiasts

Stellantis México inaugurates new GRUMARMEX Autoscon plants

On Oct. 29, 2024, Mexico City Stellantis issued a press release to publicize the new GRUMARMEX outlet dotta the innovative Stellantis Brand House (SBH) format located at Libramiento Sur Poniente Km 0700 Buenos Aires, Tapachula, Chiapas.

Sellantis Mexico continues to transform the dealer network under the new scheme called Stellantis Brand House, whose goal is to provide a better customer service process, more modern and comfortable spaces for each of the brands, and a specialized and focused sales force.

GRUMARMEX Autos begins operations with this new concept, and customers will have the opportunity to learn in depth about the latest developments in the Jeep, Dodge, FIAT and Peugeot brands.

GRUMARMEX Autos becomes Stellantis Brand House

“In Stellantis México we are very grateful to all the staff of GRUMARMEX Autos for their commitment to the transformation into Stellantis Brand House, with first-class facilities aimed at providing specialized attention to each brand and each of the segments in which we participate. I am confident that with the renovation of this successful store, its performance will improve in all areas, including after-sales and customer service,” said Andrea González, Director of Distributor Development at Stellantis México.

“The transformation of our distributor network is beginning to bear fruit, as we have significantly improved sales performance and customer satisfaction. Today we have a completely renewed product offering, with less complexity in versions and options. During 2024 we had major launches such as Fiat Pulse Abarth, Ram 1200, Dodge Attitude, and we will close the year with the introduction of the Jeep Commander. This offering is key to achieving growth and profitability goals in an increasingly competitive market,” said Antonio Camalich, Director of Sales and Incentives at Stellantis México.

GRUMARMEX Autos: official Stellantis México partner with high quality, technology and innovation

Significantly, in addition to the renovation of the sales premises, the service workshop has first-class facilities, consisting of 6 ramps, 6 workstations, alignment and balancing area, express service, as well as spaces dedicated to bodywork , painting and automotive aesthetics.

And likewise, GRUMARMEX Autos has modern digital tools to be in touch with the different areas of the distributor, including a virtual assistant.

Stellantis México has an extensive catalog of brands and products that are characterized by their high levels of quality, technology, and innovation, which participate in strategic segments, so – it is very important that customers receive an exceptional buying experience and after-sales services.

GRUMARMEX Autos becomes a strategic ally for the sales operations of the Jeep, Dodge, FIAT and Peugeot brands, based in Libramiento Sur Poniente Km 0700 Buenos Aires, Tapachula, Chiapas.