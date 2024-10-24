Stellantis México launches Mopar Against Parts Theft

The brands participating in this program are Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Ram model year 2020-2025. It joins others carried out by the brand to improve the customer experience. The program is limited to one event per year, valid for four years after vehicle purchase.

The importance of Mopar’s initiative for Mexico

Mopar, as we know, is the brand of choice for services, original parts, and accessories for Stellantis (formerly FCA) brands’ vehicles. During the past few years, Mopar has launched several initiatives to combat the theft of vehicle parts, a growing problem in the automotive industry.

But why is part theft such a big problem? To begin with, let’s talk in terms of road safety. In fact, the use of parts that are not genuine can seriously compromise the safety of the vehicle, endangering the driver and everyone inside the car. Also, in terms of vehicle reliability, since the parts that are counterfeited, often do not meet the standards of the quality of original parts. This of course only leads to failures and even malfunctions that in the long run can also render the vehicle inoperable. Finally, from the economic aspect, theft of vehicle parts also leads to high costs for the vehicle owner. In fact, whether it is stolen or needs to be repaired, the expenses will still be considerable.

Mopar’s role in these situations

Mopar, in order to prevent this major problem, tries precisely to create campaigns with the aim of raising consumer awareness. It also conducts supply chain checks by cooperating closely with law enforcement agencies and is also committed to developing anti-theft technologies.

Obviously, for consumers, choosing Mopar parts remains the best choice, especially in terms of quality, which is guaranteed. Not only that, but also in terms of safety, as the products are created to be up to standard and to keep their vehicle’s warranty intact.

Mopar’s support for its customers with the “Mopar Against Parts Theft” program

To support its customers, Mopar launches the “Mopar Against Parts Theft” program where, through various discounts on auto parts, the brand tries to discourage parts theft. Specifically, we are referring to customers of the Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Ram brands of the model year 2020-2025 who have experienced theft of external car parts can apply to any Authorized Dealer to get a special discount by submitting the report made before the authorities.

The car parts that are affected and participate in this program are, side mirrors, headlights, fog lights, headlights installed as Mopar accessories, skulls and emblems. The “Mopar Against Parts Theft” program is limited to one event per year. Valid for 4 years after vehicle purchase. With actions like this, Mopar demonstrates its commitment to creating different plans to benefit customers and improve the after-sales experience.

The words of Humberto Nava, Mopar Mexico Manager

“For Mopar, discouraging the theft of auto parts is very important, and the best way to do this is with initiatives that break with the black market, in this way we contribute to everyone’s safety.” -commented Humberto Nava, Head of Mopar Mexico.