Stellantis Mexico: Fiat Pulse is the most versatile and daring SUV in its class

Fiat Pulse is the ideal car for the roads of Mexico, distinguished by its height, agile ride and strong suspension

Fiat Pulse Mexico

Aug. 27, 2025, Mexico City – Fiat Pulse is a modern SUV with an innovative design approach, aimed at customers seeking versatility, fun and an ideal balance of practicality, safety and efficiency. Designed at Fiat’s Centro Stile in Italy by Peter Fassbender using the “wrapping contours” concept previously pioneered on other models of the brand,

Pulse achieves balanced proportions, elegant details and the sportiness much desired in an SUV. The result of this intense design work is a dynamic, modern and refined sculpture. Modern and functional The front is distinguished by the long, voluminous hood, which expresses presence and robustness. The headlights, which dynamically invade the side, with LED daytime running lights, leave an indelible signature and technological appearance. The three-dimensional grille features various details such as the Italian flag and large FIAT logo. The rear features a fragmented, modern design with a “C” shape that points toward the center of the FIAT logo and supports the sculpted sides of the tailgate.

The Fiat Pulse’s cabin combines functionality, connectivity and technology, designed for the changing needs of our customers, with an elegant Italian design that gives it a unique identity. The fabric or faux leather seats feature exposed stitching in a wrap-around design. The shift knob is embellished with a discreet silver finish, the same shade used for the new steering wheel controls, providing access to various vehicle functions, such as sound adjustment, shifting gears via steering wheel-mounted paddles or activating Sport mode with a simple touch. The trunk has a capacity of 370 liters, which can be further expanded by folding down the rear seat. The seatbacks can be lowered 60/40, adapting to the number of passengers on board the Pulse. T

he Pulse’s surprises do not end there. A closer look reveals “hidden secrets” in Easter eggs, such as a map of Italy and Latin America with off-road routes. Efficiency : A 1.3-liter 4-cylinder engine is offered as standard, developing 97 horsepower and 120 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission, with different driving modes and capable of delivering a combined fuel consumption of 19.58 km/l. It uses a quiet, “lifetime” timing chain, as it requires no maintenance for the entire life of the vehicle, reducing maintenance costs. Ready for adventure

Fiat Pulse was developed to meet the most stringent criteria of performance, robustness and comfort, which are essential among consumers in the segment. Therefore, Pulse adopts several technologies fully developed for Mexican roads, in terms of suspension, steering, bodywork, sound and vibration isolation.

Ground clearance reaches 22.4 cm, providing safety on uneven surfaces and protecting Pulse’s platform from obstacles. At the rear, the high suspension provides an excellent 31.4° exit angle, preventing damage even on steep ramps.

Connectivity:

Fiat Pulse offers a wide range of technologies to provide comfort, safety and convenience for all occupants. It all starts with the multimedia system, an essential element for Pulse consumers. It measures from 8.4 to 10.1 inches (depending on version), with the Uconnect system standard on all versions. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless are also available, allowing two phones to be connected at the same time.

Fiat Pulse offers a configurable and customizable 7-inch full-digital premium cluster that can display different information depending on driving conditions.

Buttons for automatic climate control (standard on all versions) are grouped on the center console along with radio controls, Pulse functions (TC+ traction control, reverse sensor and lane departure warning), and safety features. Safety is also provided by parking sensors, which help protect Pulse and other surrounding vehicles. The rear camera rounds out the equipment, displaying obstacles with high-resolution graphics and dynamic guidelines for precise maneuvers.

Safety:

Fiat Pulse offers advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and a wide range of technologies, supported by a modern and advanced design based on the new MLA platform. In situations where the driver is faced with a sudden change of direction or on low-grip surfaces, safety is ensured by Stability Control and Traction Control+, standard on all versions.

In the passenger compartment, occupant protection is enhanced by front and side airbags (Side Head Torax), standard on all versions. These larger airbags extend to the driver’s and passenger’s head height, providing even greater safety for the occupants. The rear seat adds the versatility of a 60/40 folding system with full child protection, ISOFIX and Top Tether anchors for car seats or booster seats.

A success story

Since its launch, more than 100,000 units have been produced at the Fiat Automotive plant in Betim, Brazil, one of Stellantis’ largest and most modern plants.

Version Cash price Fiat Pulse Drive $ 355.900,00 pesos Fiat Pulse Drive Plus $ 385.900,00 pesos Fiat Pulse Impetus $432.900,00 pesos

Fiat Pulse Warranty

offers an attractive program that includes:

Free roadside assistance for 3 years

3 years or 60 thousand kilometers from bumper to bumper

Support against theft of parts