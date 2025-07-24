Stellantis MEA launches Zofeur Pick & Drop service

New service offers hassle free vehicle pickup and drop-off via Zofeur, the UAE’s first on-demand driver platform. Available across Dubai and Abu Dhabi for all Stellantis brands.. Fully integrated with FlexCare Maintenance Care bundles or purchasable as a stand-alone service. Real-time tracking through the Zofeur app ensures transparency and customer confidence.



The Zofeur Pick & Drop Service – Stellantis Middle East

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 22, 2025 – Stellantis Middle East continues to innovate its customer experience offerings with the launch of the Zofeur Pick & Drop Service, a convenience-focused aftersales solution designed to streamline vehicle servicing across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Developed in partnership with Zofeur, the region’s first on-demand driver platform, the new service enables customers to schedule vehicle pickup and drop-off from any preferred location-home, office, or elsewhere – ensuring workshop access is easier and more efficient than ever before.

The Zofeur Pick & Drop service is available as an add-on to FlexCare Maintenance Care bundles, or can be purchased independently, including at the time of buying a new Stellantis vehicle. It offers flexibility to suit different customer needs. The service includes real-time vehicle tracking via the Zofeur mobile app, customizable pickup slots, and full compatibility with all Stellantis cars.

This offering marks a major step forward in Stellantis Middle East’s commitment to delivering customer-centric, digital-first mobility solutions, while enhancing workshop efficiency and supporting business partner retention strategies.

Adis Omeragic, Head of Parts & Services at Stellantis Middle East, said: “Zofeur Pick & Drop is a natural extension of our FlexCare philosophy—convenience, transparency, and trust. By integrating a smart, app-based mobility solution into our aftersales experience, we are ensuring that Stellantis customers enjoy a service that fits their lifestyle, while driving workshop productivity. This reflects our continued commitment to innovation and client centricity.”

The service is currently available for all Stellantis brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, and RAM, and can be booked via authorized dealerships starting this month.