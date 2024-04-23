Stellantis may sell former Maserati plant in Turin to China’s Chery

Chery, a strongly emerging Chinese automotive giant, could take over the former Maserati plant in Grugliasco (Turin, Italy), which is currently closed. For the Chinese company, the agreement would represent a major step forward in its plan to expand in Europe, with Italy playing a key role in this strategy.

A new factory for manufacturing electric, hybrid and gasoline-powered cars

The agreement, if finalized, would see Chery start production of vehicles of three different brands at the Piedmont plant. The range would include electric, hybrid and gasoline cars, in line with the growing demand for sustainable mobility solutions.

Chery’s coming to Italy may give a new boost to the domestic automotive sector, creating new jobs and promoting the redevelopment of the Grugliasco production site. Additionally, the presence of a top Chinese automotive constructor may attract other investments in the sector and help reinforce the Italian industry’s competitiveness.

Meeting between Chery CEO and Minister Urso raises hopes

A recent meeting between Chery CEO Yin Tongyue and the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, has raised hopes about closing the deal. They discussed Chery’s possible entry into Italy and its willingness to invest in the country.

Stellantis, the automotive group formed by the merger of FCA and PSA, is open to the sale of the former Maserati plant. CEO Carlos Tavares, however, expressed some concerns about the arrival of the Chinese in Italy, fearing possible “unpopular” choices to maintain the group’s competitiveness.

Chery chairman Tongyue is also in talks with Diversa, an Italian car dealer group that includes AutoTorino. Its goal would be to create a sales network for Chery cars dedicated to the country.

The acquisition by Chery would represent a major breakthrough for the former Maserati plant in Grugliasco, securing its future and opening up new prospects for the Italian automotive sector. Despite Tavares’ misgivings, the mood is one of confident expectation for the deal to materialize.

It remains to follow the evolution of the affair to find out whether Chery will become the new automotive player in Grugliasco.