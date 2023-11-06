Stellantis is listing Maserati factory in Grugliasco for sale with an online announcement

The Stellantis Group has recently announced its decision to put the Maserati factory in Grugliasco, located in the province of Turin, Italy, on the market. This announcement was officially made through a listing on a well-known real estate portal.

The announcement provides a detailed overview of the factory’s structure, emphasizing that the property is currently still occupied by Maserati‘s production line, where 200 employees are still working. These employees will be later relocated to the Mirafiori plant. Production activity at this facility will come to an end by the end of 2023, thus leaving the factory completely available for new buyers.

Ongoing reorganization at Stellantis: Maserati factory in Grugliasco up for sale

The announcement reads: “The plant is in good maintenance condition following recent and significant renovation work, and it currently houses part of Maserati’s Bodywork production line, which will be discontinued by the end of 2023. The complex consists of multiple factory buildings, including production and logistics warehouses, an office building, as well as technical rooms, and auxiliary structures. The asset also includes two buildable land plots. The first one is located adjacent to the parking areas along via Bertone, and the second is situated in front of the plant on the opposite side of Corso Allamano and is currently partly used for covered parking protected by hail protection nets and partly occupied by a forest.”

This sale does not come as a surprise, as news about the reorganization of factories within the Stellantis Group had already surfaced in 2021. The Grugliasco plant was established in 1959 at the initiative of Carrozzeria Bertone. Over the years, it has produced vehicles like the Opel Astra Coupé and Cabrio, the Fiat Punto Cabrio, and the BMW C1 scooter. In 2009, Sergio Marchionne decided to relocate the production of certain Maserati models, such as the Quattroporte and Ghibli, to this factory. However, the production was later moved to the Mirafiori plant in 2022.

In recent years, Maserati‘s production at this facility has been rather limited, with only 8,000 vehicles manufactured. The sale negotiations are confidential, but some reports suggest that the factory has been offered to DR Motors and some Chinese manufacturers, although no concrete developments have emerged thus far.