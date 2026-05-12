Stellantis leads Brazil with 28.1% market share in early 2026

Stellantis surpassed 235,000 registrations in Brazil in the first months of 2026, reaching a 28.1% market share and confirming its position as the country’s best-selling automotive group. Three Fiat models rank among the best-selling vehicles overall in Brazil, with the Strada in first place, the Argo in fourth and the Mobi in ninth, highlighting the central role of the Italian brand in the group’s South American strategy. The result looks even stronger in light commercial vehicles, where Stellantis exceeded 93,000 units with a 52.5% share, a dominant position built on the strength of models such as the Fiorino and Strada among professionals, corporate fleets and small businesses.

Stellantis passes 235,000 registrations in Brazil in early 2026

Outside Brazil, the group also holds first place in Argentina with more than 54,000 registrations and a 28.3% share, while in Chile it ranks second with more than 9,100 units and an 8.9% share. Overall, Stellantis has registered more than 311,000 passenger cars and light commercial vehicles across South America since the beginning of the year, supported by coverage of very different segments, from affordable cars to SUVs, pickups and light vans.

On the electrification front, the first months of 2026 brought significant updates with the arrival of the Jeep Renegade MHEV, Jeep Commander MHEV and fully electric Leapmotor B10, bringing the number of electrified vehicles available in the group’s South American lineup to 12. In April, the Leapmotor B10 recorded a 46% increase in sales compared with March, signaling growing interest in the Chinese brand integrated into the Stellantis network through the Leapmotor International joint venture. In the same month, the new Jeep Renegade contributed to a 25% increase in Stellantis retail sales in Brazil.

Herlander Zola, president of Stellantis for South America, attributed the group’s leadership to its ability to offer one of the broadest lineups in the market, capable of meeting very different needs in terms of price range, type of use and powertrain. The coming months will show whether the expansion of the electrified lineup and Leapmotor’s entry into the region can translate into stable volumes in zero- and low-emission segments, where the South American market remains at an early stage of development.