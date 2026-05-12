Fiat tops Brazil market in its 50th anniversary year

Fiat closed the first four months of 2026 with 172,238 vehicles registered in Brazil and a 20.6% market share, maintaining a lead of more than 35,000 units over the second-ranked brand. This marks the fifth consecutive year in which the Italian automaker has remained the best-selling brand in the country, a result that carries special meaning in 2026 because it coincides with the 50th anniversary of Fiat’s presence in the Brazilian market.

Fiat keeps Brazil sales crown with Strada, Argo and Toro

April alone produced 45,627 registrations, about 6,400 more than the second-ranked brand. Once again, the Fiat Strada drove the volumes. With 14,905 units sold during the month, it confirmed its position as Brazil’s best-selling vehicle overall, finishing more than 6,500 units ahead of the second-placed model. From January to April, the Strada reached 53,342 registrations, with a lead of more than 20,000 units over the model immediately behind it.

Fiat’s strength in Brazil does not stop with compact pickups. The Fiat Argo closed April in third place overall with 7,991 registrations and reached 27,926 units over the first four months, placing fourth in the general ranking. Together with the Fiat Mobi, which recorded 5,364 units in April and 22,692 year to date, the Argo contributed to 13,355 monthly registrations in the sedan and hatchback segment, giving Fiat a 23.9% share.

The Fiat Toro kept first place in the midsize pickup segment with 4,169 units in April and a 46.4% share, while among commercial vehicles the Fiat Fiorino confirmed its dominance in the B-Van category with 2,096 registrations and 74.2% of the segment. This figure reflects the model’s importance among professionals, corporate fleets and small businesses.

Overall, Fiat leads three key segments of the Brazilian market in the January-April period, with 72,506 units in pickups, 50,634 in hatchbacks and 9,850 in vans. Federico Battaglia, head of the Fiat and Abarth brands for South America, attributed these results to the combination of product innovation, strong customer trust and the brand’s ability to cover the most important segments of the market.