Stellantis: June in Europe with negative sign but UK reverses course

Stellantis ends a June with mixed numbers in Europe: on the one hand, a 1.8 percent drop in registrations compared to June 2023. On the other, a first-half 2024 slightly up 0.1 percent, consolidating the group’s leadership in the European market.

Stellantis loses ground in Europe in June, but first half positive

Lately, it seems that Stellantis‘ performance regarding the car market in Europe in June 2024 is not going as hoped. In reference to the same month last year, the group recorded a 1.8 percent drop in overall registrations, with 205,884 units sold. As a result, market share also dropped slightly, from 16.6 percent to 15.7 percent.

However, when we attempt to look at the sales situation of Stellantis in a wider range, we might notice that it was not all just negative, for example by taking into consideration the first six months of the year. In fact, Stellantis registered 1,144,814 units as far as Europe is concerned, in the Efta countries and the United Kingdom, a slight increase of 0.1 percent in comparison with the first six months of the previous year.

Currently, these data recorded by Stellantis, would be in slight contrast to what is the current general trend of the car market for what concerns the European continent in June 2024. Indeed, a 4.3 percent increase was recorded, driven by the excellent work of key markets such as Italy (+15.1 percent), Germany (+6.1 percent) and Spain (+2.2 percent).

Although this happening suggests a slowdown on the part of the group, we are fully aware of the great capabilities of Stellantis, which equally continues to look confidently to the future. In fact, the company aims to recover this event as early as July and throughout the rest of 2024, also referring to the positive trend of some important markets such as Italy.

However, despite Stellantis maintaining a positive mindset the challenges for the group remain significant. Indeed, semiconductor shortages and steadily rising raw material costs continue to be major obstacles for everyone.

Of course, whether Stellantis will meet its ambitious 2024 goals will have to wait a few months to find out. However, the group has so far shown great eagerness to be a market player by fielding great resilience in the first half of the year. So its strategy of electrification and focus on SUVs could prove successful in the medium to long term.