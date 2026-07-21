New Alfa Romeo C-SUV envisioned as a low, wide replacement for the Tonale

The next Alfa Romeo C-SUV should arrive by the end of 2027 and will be built at Stellantis’ Melfi plant in Italy. The model will take over from the Tonale, although it may adopt a different name, and it should stretch beyond 4.6 meters in length. Those dimensions would place it at the upper end of the C-segment and bring it closer to some SUVs from the class above.

Alfa Romeo’s Tonale successor could look like this

The information available so far points to the STLA Medium platform as the project’s technical base and suggests a design only loosely related to today’s Tonale. Starting from those indications, Restomod GT has shared its own interpretation of the future model on social media, developing the concept partly through suggestions from enthusiasts. The images remain an independent exercise and do not necessarily preview the automaker’s final decisions.

The render imagines a low, wide body whose fast-sloping roofline reduces the visual distance from a coupe. The relatively low ride height reinforces that impression and gives the model a more dynamic character than traditional compact SUVs, while the wide tracks add a stronger road presence.

At the front, Restomod GT keeps the Alfa Romeo shield and builds around it a low nose framed by very slim full-LED headlights. The hood extends toward the windshield through pronounced creases, while the air intakes sit in the lower section of the bumper without disrupting the clean overall design.

Along the side, smooth surfaces follow the descending roofline, interrupted only by flush door handles and wheel arches that house large-diameter wheels. The rear continues in the same direction and uses an extended light signature to emphasize the car’s width. The sharply raked rear window ends beneath an integrated spoiler, while the lower part of the bumper takes on a sportier look.

Restomod GT developed the virtual concept by imagining both an electric variant and a high-performance hybrid version. The latter appears with four exhaust tips integrated into the rear diffuser, a solution that immediately separates the two interpretations without altering the body’s overall layout.

The production model may of course move in a different direction, especially since Alfa Romeo has not yet revealed its design, final name, or engine lineup. The render therefore does not provide any official answers, but it translates the information currently available into an SUV that looks longer, sharper, and closer to the coupe world than the Tonale it is expected to replace.