Stellantis in world premiere with its 53 cars at the101st Brussels Motor Show 2025

The event will be from January 11 to 19 with an impressive line-up of its brands: Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, FIAT, FIAT Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Leapmotor, Opel, Peugeot & Stellantis Pro One.

The strong presence of the American Jeep brand

Jeep will present 3 variants of the Avenger; the Summit version in Full Electric and e-Hybrid, and the Belgian premiere of the Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition, the exclusive edition paying tribute to the brand’s iconic products and performance. The Jeep Avenger 4xe features a groundbreaking Hybrid powertrain that combines hybrid efficiency with advanced all-wheel-drive capabilities, delivering top-tier performance while maintaining environmental responsibility.

While seeking new perspectives for exploration, the partnership with The North Face features innovative design and advanced materials, reflecting the values of both brands and a shared commitment to exploration and the beauty of the natural landscape. The Renegade and Compass on display will be The North Star Edition, a striking and powerful variant that embodies the adventurous spirit and rugged capability for which the Jeep® brand is renowned by offering cutting-edge hybrid powertrains.

The North Star Edition is not just a special series, it is a commemorative edition designed to mark a major milestone: the completion of one million units of the Renegade and Compass sold in Europe by the end of 2024. On the stand, visitors will also find the iconic Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid Rubicon version; The legendary Jeep SUV, includes a renewed seven-slot grille and interior design with the new adjustable 12-way power seats and offers enhanced driver’s experience thanks to the advanced technological features including a new 12.3” screen and integrated Wi-Fi router.

Alfa Romeo and Fiat also present

Alfa Romeo will be featuring with the world premiere of the fascinating Serie Speciale Intensa, available throughout the line-up, that pays homage to the brand’s identity by means of exclusive features and details, combined with the best technological solutions to provide a unique driving experience.

Junior Q4 will also be making its international debut, to complete the broadest line-up in the segment. It is available on the Ibrida version, representing Alfa Romeo’s everyday sportiness in an urban style. Definitely not to be missed on the stand, the national premier of Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce 280, the highest-performance version that debuts in embodies the brand’s sporty attitude, in a compact car. Just as much admiration is expected to go to the new 33 Stradale, an authentic work of art in motion, the upshot of the perfect combination of beauty and technology.

Fiat will be present with 2 new products, the first, the Fiat Grande Panda! Available as a hybrid or electric, this B-segment vehicle is less than 4 metres long, with its integrated spiral charging cable, with well-organised habitability thanks to its compact volume. With a capacity of 5 people, the Grande Panda is suitable for both family comfort and today’s urban mobility. The second novelty is the adorable Topolino, 75 km of range for a full charge in 4 hours, 100% electric and with no CO2 emissions in use.

FIAT will also be present with the 600 Hybrid, which offers an enhanced driving experience synonymous with freedom and Dolce Vita; The 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine is assisted by a 48V electric motor to reduce consumption and emissions for a smoother and more relaxing drive. The Panda, the 5-seater Pocket-Size SUV, is recognizable among thousands thanks to its unique style. It brings together the best of comfort and technology while showcasing its bold features. FIAT also introduces the new Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition, a harmonious blend of Italian elegance and ethical commitment, designed to change the world with unparalleled style.