Stellantis holds its second International Supplier Convention: 2025 Algeria Supplier Days

On May 20 and 21, 2025, Stellantis hosted the 2nd edition of its International Suppliers Convention in Oran, aimed at supporting and accelerating the development of the Algerian automotive industry. Stellantis brought together more than 75 Algerian and international suppliers to share its industrial vision for Algeria and the Middle East & Africa region. Four new Letters of Intent were signed on this occasion with suppliers MARTUR, PUREM, SILVERTON and SIGIT – ACS



Stellantis at 2nd edition International Suppliers’ Convention in Oran

Oran, May 21, 2025 — Stellantis held the second edition of its International Suppliers’ Convention in Oran on May 20 and 21. The event gathered more than 75 companies from the automotive sector, both local and international suppliers, to showcase Stellantis’ industrial ambitions in Algeria and its vision for the development of a competitive local automotive industry. The event welcomed over 200 participants.

Chaired by Mr. Samir Cherfan, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis Middle East and Africa, this event was attended by Mr. Samir Chibani, Wali of Oran, Minister of Industry, Mr. Alberto Cutillo, Ambassador of Italy to Algeria, and Mr. Omar Rekkache, General Manager of the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency.

Mr. Samir Cherfan stated on the sidelines of the event:

“This second edition of the convention reaffirms our commitment to building a sustainable automotive ecosystem in Algeria. We are pleased to have gathered our local and international partners to present the scope of our project and the remarkable progress made since its launch, to celebrate our achievements, and to invite them to join our industrial journey in Algeria.”

The second edition of the International Suppliers Convention is fully aligned with Stellantis’ strategy to contribute significantly to the emergence of a competitive and sustainable automotive sector in Algeria. It brought together suppliers of components and parts, both Algerian and international, who were able to learn more about Stellantis’ industrial outlook in the country and the support mechanisms implemented by Algerian authorities to foster investment.

During the convention, suppliers took part in a series of workshops co-led by Algerian authorities and Stellantis, focused on key development topics:

Imports / Exports: New digital system, various economic customs regimes, and existing facilitation mechanisms Industrial Setup & Taxation: Access to industrial land, one-stop shops, tax incentives, and institutional coordination Human Resources & Skills: Talent access, partnerships with training institutes, and skills development Supplier Support: Focus on supporting local SMEs, quality standards, know-how transfer, and the presentation of inspiring success stories within the Algerian ecosystem



Participants also visited the FIAT factory in Tafraoui to gain hands-on insight into Stellantis’ industrial ambition in Algeria.

This convention reflects Stellantis’ commitment to its “deep localization” strategy across the region, aimed at achieving supply chain autonomy. Through this approach, Stellantis plans to build vehicles in the region for the region, with a target of reaching over 90% local production autonomy by 2030, positioning Stellantis as the most localized player in the Middle East and Africa.

As part of the event, Stellantis signed four new Letters of Intent with suppliers, bringing the total number of Tier 1 partners to 12 for the supply of parts and components to the Tafraoui plant:

MARTUR, for automotive seat manufacturing

PUREM, for exhaust system production

SIGIT – ACS, for plastic component production

SILVERTON, for speaker systems



Through these partnerships, Stellantis aims to foster the emergence of a local supplier base capable of eventually covering over 30% of the content of vehicles produced at the Tafraoui plant and establishing Algeria’s first fully integrated automotive ecosystem.

This momentum is fully aligned with Stellantis’ regional ambition: to become the leading car manufacturer in the Middle East and Africa, with the goal of reaching one million vehicles sold by 2030.