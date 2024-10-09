South America Suppliers of the Year, honored by Stellantis

Stellantis held the fourth edition of the prestigious Supplier of the Year Awards, an opportunity to recognize the commitment and excellence of its strategic partners in South America. Held at the Lingotto Convention Center, the event was attended by more than 200 global and regional suppliers, a testament to the importance Stellantis places on strong and lasting partnerships.

2024 Stellantis Supplier Award, rewarding South American suppliers who are making a difference

The fourth edition of the Stellantis Supplier Award took place at the Lingotto Conference Center in Turin, Italy. Stellantis brought together here suppliers who have distinguished themselves through excellence and commitment over the past year. During the event, leading global and regional suppliers were honored in specific categories. Of course, South America also played a strategic role in the awards, as published in the official Stellantis press release issued yesterday, Oct. 8.

The ceremony was attended by more than 200 Stellantis representatives, including members of the Supplier Advisory Council, South American strategic partners and other global suppliers. Juliano Almeida, purchasing manager for South America, emphasized the strategic role of this region and the importance of local partners in overcoming challenges and contributing to innovation. In 2023, there were 68 suppliers who were honored for their commitment, quality, and operational excellence. In addition, 21 of them stood out as the best in their respective categories and received the “Supplier of the Year” award.

Juliano Almeida, a leading figure in procurement for South America, presented the award to the region’s best suppliers, emphasizing the importance of this annual recognition. In his words, he highlighted the strategic role of South America for Stellantis and the essential contribution of local partners, who have risen to the challenges and contributed significantly to the company’s competitiveness and innovation.

Three South American suppliers honored for excellence in their work last year

Brenex, Neo Rodas and Trefelt were the three finalists for the South American Supplier of the Year award. Each stood out for its contribution. Brenex, the logistics partner of choice for Brazil and Argentina, brilliantly overcame the challenges posed by the restrictions, ensuring the continuity of operations and making a major contribution to the smooth running of production at Stellantis automotive hubs. Neo Rodas, which specializes in the production of alloy wheels, stood out for its flexibility and fruitful collaboration with Stellantis’ engineering and quality teams, while managing to maintain strong cost competitiveness and consolidate its partnership. And finally, Trefelt, an Argentine company specializing in high-quality interior finishes, was nominated because of its significant investments in increasing production efficiency and vertical integration, as well as its ongoing commitment to optimizing costs and ensuring maximum transparency in business relationships.

Brenex honored as Best Supplier in South America by Stellantis

In a year marked by many challenges, the Brenex Group confirmed itself as an invaluable strategic partner for Stellantis in South America, recognized winner with the title of ‘Best Supplier in South America.’ The company stood out for its ability to combine innovation and efficiency, exceeding expectations and ensuring Stellantis’ business continuity. As Juliano Almeida pointed out, Brenex’s commitment to adapting to business needs and providing increasingly high-performance logistics solutions has been key to maintaining competitiveness in such a dynamic market. While recognizing the excellent work of Neo Rodas and Trefelt, finalists for the award, it was Brenex that stood out for its outstanding flexibility and reliability and in supporting Stellantis’ growth and success in the region. The award precisely reinforces Stellantis’ commitment to the quality of its operations in South America and the importance of strategic partnerships in South America.