Fiat Strada lands in Africa and the Middle East

Fiat is strengthening its global presence as a market leader in three countries: Brazil, Turkey, and Italy. At the same time, the brand is expanding into the Middle East and Africa with the compact Fiat Strada pickup, set to launch in November 2023. This pickup’s MEA debut represents a significant step in Fiat’s global expansion.

Fiat Strada, after its success in South America, is now arriving in Africa and the Middle East

Fiat Strada, born 25 years ago in Brazil, is a compact pickup that revolutionized its segment and the entire national automotive industry. It became the first and only pickup to dominate the Brazilian market and, since 2021, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the country, playing a key role in the evolution of the automotive sector. With the launch of the second generation in 2020, it achieved outstanding results, surpassing 400,000 units produced in about 3 years. In total, more than 2 million units have been produced since its launch.

Fiat Strada, with its design inspired by the award-winning Fiat Toro, stands out for its boldness and modernity. It has been a pioneer at various points in its history, such as the introduction of the extended cab in 1999, the double cab in 2009, and the revolutionary third door in 2013. It was completely revamped in 2020, offering four doors and seating for five. It has become even more reliable and technologically advanced and has acquired a new design.

Strada‘s versatility makes it a reliable work tool and a sophisticated travel companion, offering modernity, comfort, technology, and safety. It guarantees excellence, innovation, and reliability in various markets, including Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Guinea-Conakry, Madagascar, Rwanda, and Ghana.

The success of this vehicle couldn’t be better celebrated than by expanding its reach. This move aligns with Fiat’s global presence and its commitment to providing products that meet specific customer needs. Through the Strada model, the leading Italian automaker is expanding its presence in the Middle East and Africa, where the brand has already established itself as a market leader. In Turkey, for example, Fiat is the market leader with the Tipo family, sold under the name Fiat Egea.