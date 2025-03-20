Stellantis: here’s how it plans to regain lost ground in the US

2024 was a difficult year for Stellantis dealers in the United States, who had to face declining sales, with some being forced to close their doors. The main criticisms directed at the automotive group concerned two fundamental aspects: the lack of adequate incentives on vehicles considered too expensive and the poor visibility of existing promotions.

Faced with this situation, Stellantis has implemented a corrective strategy that is already bearing fruit. The company has reduced the list prices of several popular 2025 models, with cuts of thousands of dollars, and has simultaneously made incentives more aggressive. According to dealers, these changes have already helped revitalize sales.

Stellantis changes course in the United States: dealers see a glimmer of hope

Alongside the price revision, the group has substantially increased investments in marketing. Stellantis brands have returned to prominence in American media with national television commercials, including Super Bowl appearances, sports event sponsorships, participation in major auto shows, and presence at regional events such as rodeos in Texas.

An aspect particularly appreciated by retailers is the increase in investments in regional marketing, known as level 2 marketing, brought to the highest levels in recent years. This move strengthens the connection between local dealers and potential customers in different geographical areas.

The urgency of these interventions is evident when considering market data: Stellantis sales in the United States decreased by 15% last year compared to 2023, and in just two years, the group’s market share in the country has plummeted by almost three percentage points, falling to 8%. A similar decline was also recorded in Europe, the company’s other main profit center.

Olivier François, the group’s marketing manager, while not revealing precise figures on the new advertising budget, explained that the new strategy combines advanced digital tools to intercept potential buyers at key moments in their search, while maintaining a strong presence in traditional channels. The stated goal is to “create desire” and establish an “emotional connection” with Stellantis brands and models.

An example of this new direction was the participation in the Super Bowl, decided at the last moment at the urging of President John Elkann, with commercials for Ram and Jeep featuring famous actors like Glen Powell and Harrison Ford.

Recently, Stellantis has also announced a reorganization of its marketing division. François explained that these changes mark a return to the approach used in the past under the leadership of Sergio Marchionne, with a more regionally focused approach rather than fragmented “brand by brand.” This evolution should allow the group’s 14 brands to collaborate better, share ideas, and avoid overlaps in advertising messages.

After a 2024 characterized by disappointing results, dealers now seem more confident in the future, seeing in the new strategies adopted by the company the signals of a possible recovery in the American market.