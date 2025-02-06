Ram returns to Super Bowl with Glen Powell commercial

Ram has unveiled its Super Bowl commercial, starring actor Glen Powell in a humorous reimagining of “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” set in the world of pickup trucks. The “Drive Your Own Story” spot is already available on the brand’s social media channels. Stellantis will be the only automaker present at this year’s Big Game, represented by the Ram and Jeep brands.

Ram releases one-minute Super Bowl spot online

Olivier Francois explained: “Today Stellantis boasts a range of iconic brands capable of meeting customer needs at every stage of their lives. We’re a bit like Goldilocks: our commercial represents this metaphor through a fairy tale rooted in American culture, with Glen Powell as Goldilocks testing the Ram 1500, the 2500 Heavy Duty, and the new 1500 Ramcharger. With options ranging from electric to hybrid to combustion engine, we offer customers the freedom to choose the model that best suits their needs.”

Powell shared his experience: “During the filming of ‘Twisters,’ I spent a lot of time in a Ram pickup, so this experience felt completely natural. Participating in a Super Bowl commercial was a spontaneous evolution of my connection with the brand, which has already given me many exciting driving experiences. Plus, working with director David Leitch, one of my favorites, made everything even more exciting.”

Tim Kuniskis, brand CEO, commented humorously: “Loading a dragon onto a pickup and jumping over volcanoes isn’t exactly a daily task for a Ram, but nothing is impossible. Choosing between the brand new 2025 1500 Ramcharger, the 2500 Rebel Heavy Duty, or the 1500 RHO isn’t easy, but we want our customers to always have options.”

Director David Leitch added: “We wanted to reinterpret a classic fairy tale with a bold and unexpected twist, just like Ram does with its vehicles. Glen Powell is the perfect protagonist for this modern version of Goldilocks.”

The one-minute spot, accompanied by Van Halen‘s “Panama,” shows Powell testing three different Ram models. An extended 90-second version is available on YouTube.