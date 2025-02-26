Jeep: Harrison Ford commercial takes top spot in 2025 YouTube AdBlitz

Jeep‘s commercial “Owner’s Manual,” starring Harrison Ford, has been crowned as the best commercial of the Big Game 2025 in the annual YouTube AdBlitz competition. The video secured first place among 106 advertisements thanks to views, engagement, likes, and shares. “Owner’s Manual” established itself as a manifesto for all Jeep vehicle owners, conveying a clear message: with the freedom of possibilities, everyone can choose what makes them happy.

Jeep’s “Owner’s Manual” with Harrison Ford triumphs on YouTube AdBlitz 2025

The two-minute video recorded impressive numbers. With over 106 million views on the brand’s social channels (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok) and 93,000 total shares, it set an absolute record for a Jeep post.

“As the first internal creative project from our marketing team, seeing ‘Owner’s Manual’ recognized as the most-watched Big Game commercial in the YouTube AdBlitz rankings is an extraordinary achievement,” said Olivier Francois, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Stellantis. “The performance on our social channels has matched that of our Emmy-nominated ‘Groundhog Day’ commercial. Our intuition that this quiet spot with Mr. Ford would touch the audience has exceeded all expectations.”

The commercial received unanimous praise from the specialized press. MediaPost proclaimed: “Jeep wins the Super Bowl” with “Owner’s Manual.” The Hollywood Reporter emphasized how “in a Super Bowl full of stars and comedy, Jeep surprised everyone with this commercial.” Rolling Stone included “Owner’s Manual” among the best commercials of the Big Game, highlighting that “sometimes the simplest ideas are the most effective.”

In an exclusive interview with People, Harrison Ford commented: “I think the commercial was enhanced by the way it was shot and made. I was happy to participate. It’s not the typical Super Bowl commercial that relies on special effects.”

Kept secret until it aired during the Big Game, the commercial featured Ford making a surprise appearance for the iconic brand. It was directed by Oscar nominee James Mangold (“A Complete Unknown,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”), with production by Minted Content in collaboration with Stellantis.

The only automaker to broadcast commercials during this year’s Big Game, with the Jeep and Ram brands, Stellantis followed in the footsteps of the legendary two-minute “Born of Fire” commercial from the Chrysler brand, which won an Emmy Award.

This is the fourth AdBlitz triumph for one of the Stellantis brands, after Chrysler brand’s “Imported From Detroit” with Eminem (2011), Ram brand’s “Farmer” (2013), and Jeep brand’s “More Than Just Words” with Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic (2019).