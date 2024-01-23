Jeep Wagoneer S: first images of the electric SUV accidentally released

Recently, Jeep revealed the first teaser image of its new Jeep Wagoneer S. Now, images of the model without any disguise have leaked online. It seems that the person managing the automaker’s social media accounts mistakenly published photos of the new electric vehicle set for a fall release in the United States. The images were quickly deleted, but it was already too late.

Jeep accidentally released the first two images of the new Jeep Wagoneer S, which is expected to make its official debut this fall

The published images highlight how similar the production version of the Jeep Wagoneer S is to the concept Jeep introduced in 2022. The influence of some of its rivals, like the Range Rover Velar, is visible. The images display a classy SUV with a distinctive, easily recognizable Jeep face. The design strikes the right balance of ruggedness in the wheel arches, echoing Jeep’s serious off-road heritage, without compromising on luxury. Flush door handles, reminiscent of Lexus style, and elegantly wrapped tail lights are evident. Glossy black details are present on the rear lower bumper and fender trims.

The most notable design element is the distinct slant of the rear window. This feature creates a unique effect, allowing clean airflow under the window and the large U-shaped spoiler mounted above it. Unfortunately, we don’t get a glimpse of the interiors on this occasion, but judging by the exterior, it looks promising.

The front of the car will express a distinctive personality through a grille featuring an upper LED light strip that runs the full width, integrating with highly stylized headlight units. The future Jeep Wagoneer S, positioned as a fully electric alternative to the Jeep Wagoneer, draws inspiration from the brand’s new design language.

The rear section reveals a keen attention to aerodynamics, with particular emphasis on the large spoiler on the rear roof. This feature, along with the flush door handles, the shape of the external rearview mirrors, and the wheel design, is intended to maximize efficiency, crucial given the vehicle’s battery-electric nature.

It has been officially announced that the Jeep Wagoneer S will feature 4xe all-wheel drive and its electric propulsion system, comprising two engines, will generate a power of 600 HP. The expected range should exceed 600 kilometers, according to the WLTP cycle. Production will take place in the United States, and the vehicle will be available for purchase in North America this fall. As for Europe, its debut is scheduled for 2025.