Stellantis grows in the European and electric vehicle markets in 2023

Stellantis announced impressive results for the third quarter last week, with a significant contribution from Europe to the company’s success. Particularly noteworthy is a substantial 5% year-over-year increase in net sales, driven by an 11% rise in deliveries and consistent development of net pricing. In the third quarter, Stellantis secured the second position in the European market with an 18.3% market share, while in the commercial vehicles segment, Stellantis consistently dominates with a market share consistently exceeding 30%, thus supporting the recently established Stellantis Pro One business unit.

Stellantis solidifies its second place in the overall European market sales ranking

Notable successes were achieved in European markets, including the highest market share in almost three years in Germany, at 14.9% in September, and a strong contribution from Opel, Jeep, and commercial vehicles. In the UK, Stellantis reached a 14% market share in September with the Vauxhall Corsa, the best-selling car in the B-segment, also recording the highest sales volume for a month to date.

Stellantis is rapidly growing in the battery electric vehicle (BEV) market. With a 41% increase compared to the third quarter of 2022, the company captured a 15.3% market share in Europe and is a leader in various BEV segments. BEV sales continue to rise each quarter, positioning Stellantis in second place in the European rankings with over 87,000 BEV vehicles delivered in the third quarter. Models like the Fiat 500e, Opel/Vauxhall Corsa Electric, Peugeot E-208, Jeep Avenger, and the entire range of commercial BEV vehicles (with a 38% market share) have boosted the company’s performance. Particularly in the German electric vehicle segment, Stellantis secured the first position in September with a market share of nearly 23%.

“Not only have we closed the gap with market leaders in Europe, but we have also surpassed them in the BEV market in the last quarter,” said Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis, Enlarged Europe. “In a dynamic and highly competitive environment marked by continuous disruptions, we demonstrate resilience, efficiency, and agility. We do this by building our unique product offering on the commitment of our employees and our dealer network. The momentum of our electrification has also increased in October. We are on track to double our fully electric model offerings by the end of 2024 as part of our strategic plan, ‘Dare Forward 2030.’ There is still a long way to go, but together, we are on the road to success.”

Preliminary results for October in the EU29 show a 14% increase in registrations compared to last year, with a market share of approximately 19.1% in the month (+0.2 percentage points from September 2023) and 18.8% for the first ten months of the year. In the five major European countries, sales increased in October compared to last year: +21.3% in France, +28.9% in Germany, +18.2% in Italy, +6.4% in Spain, and +6% in the UK. In France, Italy, and Portugal, Stellantis is the leader in the overall market, while the company is the leader in the electric vehicle market in France, Portugal, and Spain. In the UK, Vauxhall is the number one brand for electric commercial vehicles, and the electric versions of Vauxhall Corsa, Mokka, and Vivaro are at the top of their respective BEV segments. Stellantis had a strong October in Germany, with almost double the sales of commercial vehicles, contributing to a record market share of 25.7%.