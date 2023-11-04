Stellantis is the leader in the Portuguese market in October and throughout 2023

According to ACAP, Stellantis dominated car sales in Portugal in October 2023 with its brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, and Peugeot. This month, the automotive group leads in the total market for VP+LCV (Passenger Vehicles + Light Commercial) with 4,218 units and a market share of 25.9%, leads in the VP market with 3,068 units and a market share of 22.1%, and also in the LCV market with 1,150 units and a market share of 47.6%.

Stellantis is the leader in the Portuguese car market both in October and throughout 2023

After the first ten months of 2023, Stellantis holds undisputed leadership in the Portuguese automotive market, both in absolute terms and in the passenger cars and light commercial vehicles sector. This year, the Group has sold 51,972 vehicles, with a market share of 27.4%. This is an advantage of approximately 16,000 vehicles and an 8.4 percentage point lead over the second-best-selling automotive group in Portugal. In particular, Stellantis has sold 40,980 passenger cars, generating a 24.5% market share, and 10,992 light commercial vehicles, which represent a significant 48.6% market share.

With 1,000 100% electric and plug-in hybrid cars, Stellantis was the number 1 in low-emission vehicle (LEV) sales in October, achieving an 18.9% market share. Stellantis also stood out for being the leader in 100% electric car sales last month with 586 units and a 19.8% market share (VP+LCV). The same happened in the electric commercial vehicle market with 171 electric vans, representing 71.9% of this market.

Stellantis is accelerating its efforts to provide clean, safe, and accessible mobility for all. It offers an increasingly comprehensive catalog of models with 100% electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains from its brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, and Peugeot, covering nearly all market segments, from compact urban vehicles to SUVs, sedans, 4x4s, and super sports cars.

In the LEV (BEV + PHEV) offerings, the Group sold 10,265 units (100% electric + plug-in hybrids) between January and October, resulting in a leading market share of 19.7%.

Stellantis is also the individual leader in the electrified VP and LCV markets. To date, it has sold 8,966 LEV Passenger Cars, with a 17.9% market share. Notably, Stellantis holds undisputed leadership in the 100% electric commercial vehicle market, with 1,299 e-vans sold to date and a 64.5% market share. This success is attributed to the reliability and adaptability of various models to the needs of businesses and professionals. This leadership is reinforced with the introduction of Stellantis Pro One in October and its renewed and complete line of 100% connected vans with second-generation electrified technology in all sizes from Citroën, Fiat Professional, Opel, and Peugeot.

These results represent another step forward in the implementation of Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 plan, which integrates the goal of becoming the undisputed leader in electrification in Portugal and the world, achieving 100% battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales in Europe and 50% BEV sales in the United States by 2030.