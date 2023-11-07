Stellantis dominates in electric car and van sales in the UK

Vauxhall Corsa continued its strong sales performance in the UK in October, dominating the charts in two segments according to the latest data on new car registrations published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The Corsa was the best-selling supermini in October and year-to-date, and it’s also the third best-selling car overall in the UK this year, with 33,641 units sold so far in 2023. The Corsa Electric remains the best-selling electric supermini in October and continues to lead the segment for 2023, with 2,926 units sold year-to-date.

Stellantis dominates in the UK in the electric vehicle segment: their electric car and electric van are the best-selling ones

Speaking of Stellantis, it’s worth noting that the Mokka Electric is also at the top of the small electric SUV rankings for 2023 with 6,652 registrations. Vauxhall‘s market share in October increased by 0.30 percentage points compared to last year, reaching 6.04%. This represents 9,266 car registrations in the month and 85,219 year-to-date.

James Taylor, CEO of Vauxhall, said: “Vauxhall’s and Stellantis’ commitment to driving the transition to electrification is highlighted by the continued success of our compact electric cars. By offering affordable and practical electric cars and vans, we are making significant strides in this area, as demonstrated by our Electric Streets initiative aimed at advancing the UK’s road charging infrastructure.”

But Stellantis’ dominance is also seen in the electric van segment thanks to the Vauxhall Vivaro, which continues to be the best-selling light commercial electric vehicle (e-LCV) in the UK, according to the latest vehicle registration data published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Year-to-date, Vivaro Electric leads the e-LCV market, closely followed by Combo Electric, the third best-selling electric vehicle and best-seller in its segment. The success of both models as both private and fleet vehicles means that nearly one in three electric commercial vehicles registered in 2023 is a Vauxhall, helping the brand maintain its position as the best-selling electric commercial vehicle manufacturer in the UK in October and year-to-date.

In the overall van market, the Stellantis brand was the third best-selling brand in the UK in October and year-to-date, while diesel (ICE) versions of Vivaro and Combo are currently ranked second and fourth in this year’s sales rankings. James Taylor, CEO of Vauxhall, stated: “Vauxhall continues to be the preferred electric van manufacturer for UK businesses, with Vivaro Electric and Combo Electric both achieving impressive sales results this year. Together with the recently launched Stellantis e-LCV financing, UK businesses have embraced our e-LCV offering, demonstrating that van drivers can derive significant benefits from electrification.”