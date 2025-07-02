Stellantis Financial Services internalizes financing operations for Fiat in Brazil

Stellantis Financial Services: major activity in Brazil

Sao Paulo, July 1, 2025 – Stellantis Financial Services concludes another important phase of its operations in Brazil. As of today, July 1, Stellantis Financiamentos will be responsible for all retail activities aimed at Fiat brand end customers, including financing, insurance and consortia.

With this change, all Stellantis brands now have financial solutions integrated into the company’s operations, consolidating Stellantis Financiamentos’ structure in the country and offering a uniform service throughout the consumer’s purchase journey. Thus, the activities for the Fiat brand, which until now enjoyed the operational support of an external partner, are now managed directly by Stellantis Financiamentos.

As part of this new strategy, the business units serving Fiat in the retail sector, called Fiat Financiamentos, Fiat Consórcio and Fiat Seguros, will now offer even more competitive terms, as well as an experience fully aligned with the brand’s values. In this way, financial services, which already offered a wide range of products with their own identity, will be further consolidated as a new differentiator for Fiat customers in Brazil.

The activity begins with support to make the vehicle purchase feasible, ensuring that customers can realize their dream of owning a brand new car, through financing solutions, offers and rates that vary according to each customer’s profile and needs. And it continues by monitoring the entire customer relationship cycle, offering products and services that meet the needs of both the consumer and their vehicle, as well as after-sales service that combines practicality and modernity in everyday life. Importantly, nothing changes for customers who already have active financing, consortium or insurance contracts.

The internalization of the services offered by Fiat Financiamentos is a continuation of a strategy already planned with the restructuring of Stellantis Financial Services in Brazil. “The goal is to increasingly expand the customer experience with exclusive products and services from each of the Stellantis brands, offering customized solutions, excellent service and a high level of satisfaction,” explains Jean Pierre Avril, CEO of Stellantis Financiamentos.

“The new configuration accelerates the development of the commercial activities of the brands that make up Stellantis, strengthening financial support to dealers and consumers. And for Fiat, the absolute sales leader in Brazil and preferred by Brazilians, this change represents an even more significant step forward. By internalizing financial services, we are now able to offer more agile and competitive solutions in line with brand values, further strengthening the relationship with our customers. This new structure allows us to expand Fiat’s presence in the market, with greater efficiency and proximity, helping to consolidate its leadership and pave the way for the future of mobility in the country,” stresses Herlander Zola, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations of Stellantis Brazil and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) for South America.

Stellantis Financial Services

The other operating arm of Stellantis Financial Services, announced in 2023, is Banco Stellantis. Formerly known as Banco Fidis, the facility has become the provider of financing activities for dealers of all Stellantis brands. In addition, Banco Stellantis is responsible for financing operations for corporate customers, such as fleet customers, and continues to offer supplier and credit card solutions, among other structured operations, for all Stellantis brands.

The Stellantis Financial Services structure in Brazil also includes Stellantis Locadora, a fleet outsourcing service aimed at small, medium and large companies. Launched in August 2024, the mobility service targets B2B customers and offers several benefits, including extensive network coverage, registration, spare car, tire and fine management, additional drivers, and vehicle purchase and delivery, among others. For the B2C market, which targets individuals, Stellantis has Flua!, a mobility company specializing in zero-mile car subscriptions from the Fiat, Jeep, and Peugeot brands. Fleet outsourcing customers can be served nationwide.