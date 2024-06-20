Stellantis Financial Services focuses on insurtech: partnership signed with Bolt for smart car policies

This strategic partnership aims to transform the insurance experience for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo owners in North America.

Stellantis and Bolt: innovative technology for smart, customized auto insurance

Stellantis Financial Services, the financial division of the Stellantis Automotive Group, has announced a new agreement with Bolt, a leading insurtech in digital insurance. The goal of this new alliance would be to offer Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Alfa Romeo customers the simplest, most personalized and convenient insurance contracting possible.

Thanks to Bolt’s technology, it will be much easier and faster for Stellantis customers to purchase one of the insurance policies the company has to offer online. In fact, from now on, people will be able to make their personalized choices directly on the automotive group’s websites or apps. Insurance coverage will be tailored to the ever-changing needs of each motorist, with a choice of different options and distribution channels.

But that is not all, as in the future, insurance offerings will be able to evolve further through the use of telematics, data and analytics. It is a process that will give the ability to make rates even more personalized, based solely on actual vehicle use and going to that to reward the most attentive drivers.

Mark Buffa, managing director of insurance at Stellantis Financial Services US said that Stellantis Group customers are inclined to have so much choice for them, ease of delivery of the information they need when it comes to choosing their auto insurance. Now, with Bolt and its insurance partners Stellantis can be sure to offer much better protection to its customers and all the vehicles that are sold.

Edouard de Lamarzelle, CEO of Stellantis Financial Services, also emphasizes how this new partnership reflects the group’s strong strategy of providing affordable insurance and incident management solutions. “We are excited about this partnership,” adds Rob Bauer, head of strategic growth at Bolt confirmed that the company is excited about the new partnership. This is because Stellantis has an ambitious vision about the future of insurance and at the same time Bolt, has all the necessary characteristics to make the actions taken by the automotive group possible.

Surely the agreement that has come into being between Stellantis and Bolt will be able to make auto insurance smarter, more convenient, and more personalized. Customers of the automotive group will finally benefit from an insurance policy that is easier to take out and as transparent as possible, in line with their needs and expectations. Given the ever-present dangers on the road, this is by no means a trivial service.