Stellantis, Filosa targets growth and profits by 2025: shares soar on the stock market

Stellantis enjoyed a strong trading session today, with shares jumping more than 9% following reassuring remarks from CEO Antonio Filosa during the Kepler Cheuvreux Autumn Conference.

The executive outlined the automaker’s future prospects with clarity, forecasting tangible results as early as the fourth quarter and stressing that the company is ready to seize multiple opportunities, particularly in the U.S. market. According to Filosa, Stellantis’ strategy rests on three pillars: business growth, precise execution, and higher profitability. The goal, he explained, is to steadily improve financial indicators, reinforcing the group’s strength quarter by quarter.

Filosa emphasized that the approach requires focus and dedication but aims to restore Stellantis to a position of strength across all key markets. He also called on the European Union to urgently revisit environmental targets and to introduce major incentives for compact cars, which he described as more efficient and less polluting than larger models.

The CEO stressed that technological neutrality must remain central to EU policies, with special attention to light commercial vehicles, a segment that, according to recent data, saw a loss of 350,000 units in 2025 alone.

He further highlighted how current regulations have contributed to a sharp drop in European registrations, which fell from 19 million to 15 million units, a decline of roughly 3 million vehicles. Hence his request for greater flexibility, particularly to accelerate the replacement of Europe’s aging fleet of over 250 million cars. Such a move, he argued, would deliver both environmental and employment benefits, boosting productivity and competitiveness.

On the U.S. front, Filosa made clear that Stellantis’ rebound will be driven by the launch of new models. After cutting back on seven previously successful vehicles, a decision that cost about 300,000 units annually, Stellantis is preparing a comeback with products in high demand. The most striking example is the Ram with Hemi V8 engine, which collected 10,000 orders in just one week and 40,000 in the first month. A similar trend is seen with the Dodge Charger, while the historic Jeep Cherokee is also set to return soon. Filosa additionally announced Stellantis’ entry into a new segment with a midsize Ram pickup, confirming further diversification of the portfolio.