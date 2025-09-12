Antonio Filosa reveals his three priorities for Stellantis’ revival

During a recent conference, Antonio Filosa, who took over as Stellantis CEO last May, outlined his three top priorities for reviving the automaker, which has been struggling, particularly in the U.S. market. According to Reuters, Filosa’s strategy focuses on driving business growth, boosting industrial efficiency, and improving profitability.

Antonio Filosa outlines three priorities for Stellantis’ turnaround

On the growth front, Filosa highlighted the importance of the new generation of models just launched in Europe, including Fiat and Citroën city cars built on the Stellantis Smart Car platform, as well as more versatile Peugeot, DS Automobiles, Opel, and Jeep models developed on the STLA Medium platform. In the U.S., recovery will also hinge on the return of large combustion engines, with V8 Hemi powerplants coming back to RAM pickup, icons of performance and American tradition, and the reintroduction of an ICE Dodge Charger after the flop of the all-electric Daytona.

Speaking at the Kepler Cheuvreux Autumn Conference 2025, Filosa, who replaced Carlos Tavares after his resignation in December 2024, emphasized the need to learn from past mistakes. He pointed to the complex PureTech gasoline engine, which suffered from multiple issues but also provided valuable lessons for developing more reliable solutions. Leveraging this experience, Filosa said, will allow Stellantis to strengthen the quality of its future vehicles and powertrains, ensuring sustainable innovation and long-term competitiveness.

The road ahead won’t be easy, but the new CEO appears determined to explore every option to steer Stellantis back on track and restore stability to the group born from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA in January 2021.