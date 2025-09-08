At the Detroit 4Fest, held at the Holly Oaks ORV Park in Holly, Michigan, Jeep enthusiasts got their first close-up look at the new 2026 Cherokee Limited 4×4. Surrounded by mud, off-road obstacles, and a loyal community, the new model drew plenty of attention, marking an important return in the highly competitive midsize SUV segment.

2026 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4×4: debuts at Detroit 4Fest with new look and Hybrid power

After a brief absence, the Cherokee is back with a renewed identity. The Limited 4×4 trim, shown publicly for the first time, makes it clear this is no ordinary crossover: a redesigned look, next-generation hybrid powertrain, and strong off-road capability remain at the heart of Jeep’s DNA.

The displayed model showcased premium details, from full LED headlights to interiors finished with high-quality materials, blending luxury and practicality. While not Trail Rated, the Limited still preserves off-road character with advanced systems and a raised stance. For those seeking extreme adventure, the Trailhawk variant will arrive in 2026, designed specifically for hardcore off-road driving.

Under the hood is the debut of a new 1.6-liter turbo I4 hybrid producing 210 hp and 300 Nm of torque. Its standout feature is efficiency: with an estimated 37 mpg (about 6.3 l/100 km) and a range of more than 500 miles on a full tank, the Cherokee positions itself as an ideal SUV for long-distance travel. The dual-motor setup delivers strong low-end torque for tough terrain and smooth performance on the road. Production of this hybrid system will take place at Stellantis’s Dundee, Michigan plant.

Inside, the 2026 Cherokee blends comfort with advanced technology. Highlights include a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Uconnect 5, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and automatic emergency braking. The cabin is more spacious than the previous generation, offering 30% more cargo capacity, numerous storage compartments, and a premium atmosphere.

The Cherokee Limited 4×4 comes equipped with Jeep Active Drive and the Selec-Terrain system, allowing drivers to choose between Auto, Sport, Snow, and Sand/Mud modes. With 8 inches of ground clearance and improved approach and departure angles, it ranks among the most capable in its class.

The new Jeep Cherokee Limited 4×4 will arrive in U.S. dealerships starting late 2025, priced from $42,495 (destination included). For those seeking a more affordable option, the base Cherokee will be available from early 2026 at $36,995. Production will take place at Stellantis’s Toluca, Mexico plant, with Limited and Overland trims launching in Q4 2025, followed by base and Laredo versions in Q1 2026.