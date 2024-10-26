Fiat Pulse Drive CVT confirms its success as the most affordable entry-level SUV

The Fiat Pulse Drive presents itself as a viable alternative in the compact SUV segment, as the car is still able to offer excellent value for money. The model is characterized by its modern and rather functional design. It was designed by the manufacturer to be able to meet the needs of a growing public that seeks a vehicle that is versatile and also comfortable.

Design and performance of the Pulse

In terms of aesthetics, the Fiat Pulse features very bold lines that give it a much more rugged style when compared to the Argo sedan. The dimensions remain quite compact, and the height from the ground makes it ideal for both comfortable city and off-road use. The interior has been created using very simple materials, but which equally manage to give the vehicle a spacious and well-organized cabin. Completing the picture of the car we also find a very complete and completely intuitive dashboard with a very functional multimedia system.

If we look instead at the equipment found under the hood of the car, we see that it comes with a 1.3 naturally aspirated engine. This is paired with a continuously variable CVT automatic transmission. This kind of combination is able to provide a very smooth ride for the driver, which makes using the Pulse ideal for everyday use. Although the performance is not sports car-like, the engine still makes available a new acceleration and top speed appropriate for the type of vehicle.

Equipment and safety of the Fiat Pulse

The Fiat Pulse Drive comes to the public with a rather comprehensive equipment, which includes several features. The multimedia system, which consists of an 8.4-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay Android Auto Wireless. In terms of safety, on the other hand, we find that the car is equipped with four airbags, traction and stability control of the car, and rear parking sensors (these in optional form). Finally, in terms of comfort, the car has automatic climate control, multifunctional steering wheel and power windows.

For Brazil dealerships, the suggested price is R$113.99 thousand. For this price, however, the car is made available to the customer with a solid black color. If you wanted to choose another kind of color the addition is R$ 983, while as for the metallic ones the price to be added amounts to R$ 1,990 while if you take as reference the one in special gray the addition will be R$ 1,490. As we can see these are prices that can be reached by a good number of users, as they are not excessive for the model in question.

Therefore, we can say that the Fiat Pulse Drive confirms itself as a completely interesting car for those who were looking for an affordable compact SUV. In fact, the right balance between price, performance and equipment makes it competitive in its target market. Finally, for those who want more equipment and convenience, the car can also be purchased by adding the Plus package, which adds a variety of features in terms of safety and comfort.