Stellantis announces investments for a new family of vehicles and a new engine

Stellantis confirms the importance of Argentina in the global strategic plan Dare Forward 2030 with new projects for the country. The $385 million investment represents the most significant amount for the Argentine automotive industry in 2024. The investment will be directly allocated to the Stellantis Córdoba Automotive Hub, which is fundamental for thr automotive group’s strategic development in South America.

Stellantis Córdoba will receive $385 million for the development of a new family of vehicles and a new engine

Stellantis is the only automaker that owns two car-producing plants in Argentina (Córdoba and El Palomar), increasingly prepared to design, develop, and produce the most modern cars in the region, expanding its business and reaffirming the value of its iconic brands and, above all, meeting the needs of its customers.

The Stellantis Automotive Hub in Córdoba produces the best-selling car of the last three years in the Argentine market, the Fiat Cronos, the result of hard work that has made the model competitive, and one of the most exported in the region, especially to Brazil, where it is also a segment leader. This new $385 million investment will be used to develop a new family of vehicles, new components and a new engine, and to hire employees, 50% of whom will be women, in line with the company’s commitment to the pillar of diversity and inclusion.

From a sustainability perspective, the production of new vehicles, components, and engines will be carried out using renewable energy for all production processes in Córdoba. With the aim of expanding the local industry and developing sustainable products, the new projects have been designed to be exported in large volumes, bringing the country’s production to South American markets.

This investment also includes the installation of the strategic supplier Suramericana in the Stellantis automotive complex in Córdoba, allowing vehicles produced by the company to have the highest level of local content among different automakers. This supplier joins many others, already installed near the Hub, ensuring greater competitiveness and positioning the Córdoba Hub as a global standard factory, capable of producing what the market demands.

“We are proud to announce this new investment for the Stellantis Córdoba Automotive Hub, a fundamental plant for the company’s strategic development in South America. The numbers confirm that Stellantis invests in sustainable projects, which become successful products appreciated by our customers. We will therefore continue to invest in Argentina and throughout the region,” said Emanuele Cappellano, President of Stellantis South America.

The announcement made in Argentina represents another step in the largest investment in the history of the automotive sector in the region: more than R$32 billion will be invested in Brazil and Argentina between 2025 and 2030, to promote the launch of 40 new products, 8 powertrains, as well as the development of new bio-hybrid technologies, innovative decarbonization technologies along the automotive supply chain, and new strategic business opportunities.