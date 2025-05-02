Stellantis extends employee discounts to everyone until June

In a moment of strong uncertainty for the automotive sector, Stellantis is relaunching its commercial offensive by extending its “Employee Pricing for Everyone” program until June 2, 2025. The initiative, which began last month, allows private customers to purchase a car at the price reserved for group employees.

The new aspect, compared to the previous version, is that now the employee price can be combined with other selected incentives. This is a rare move, especially in the current context of unstable prices, which could result in one of the most advantageous discount packages of the year for many buyers.

Not all models and trim levels are included, and the offer does not apply to corporate fleet customers. However, for most motorists, the savings are substantial and immediate. The initiative aims to counter the market slowdown recorded in the first months of 2025, worsened by the introduction of new 25% tariffs on imported cars, implemented by President Trump in April.

The promotional strategy follows that of Ford, which announced the extension of its own “employee pricing” discounts until the July 4th weekend. Both automakers are focusing on advertising messages with a strong patriotic tone, emphasizing American production and seeking to win consumer trust in a time of economic uncertainty.

According to dealers, the campaign is already producing tangible results. “We’ve seen an increase in showroom traffic; April was a surprisingly positive month,” said Mike Bettenhausen, owner of two CDJR dealerships in the Chicago suburbs and president of the Stellantis national dealer council.

The context remains complex, however. Stellantis closed the first quarter of 2025 with a 12% year-on-year sales decline, penalized by supply chain difficulties, increasing price pressure, and a transforming market. But the group also sees an opportunity in the current situation.

“For many manufacturers, this is a strategic moment to gain market share,” explained Erin Keating of Cox Automotive. “Even those who fear an immediate economic impact recognize the opportunity offered by market volatility.”

With targeted promotions on flagship models such as the Ram 1500, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Hornet, and Chrysler Pacifica, Stellantis is betting on a mix of aggressive discounts to convince potential customers to purchase one of these models. The strategy is to regain trust in a market that, until Carlos Tavares was still in charge as CEO of Stellantis, had been eroding to the point of creating controversies with dealers, workers, and unions.