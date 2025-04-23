Stellantis: countdown for Tavares’ successor, name possibly revealed by May

By the end of next May, Stellantis might finally reveal who will be Carlos Tavares’ successor as the new CEO of the group. The new Stellantis CEO, besides taking Carlos Tavares’ position, who resigned at the end of last year, will also need to address challenges related to rebuilding relationships with customers, sales networks, and suppliers, defining the direction the group wants to take in the coming years, and reorganizing the brand portfolio. Especially in the United States, the market that suffered the worst blow among all.

Among the names competing for a top role within Stellantis is Antonio Filosa, current Chief Operating Officer of the North America region. With a past leading the Jeep brand and the entire South American division of the group, Filosa has built a solid reputation for his ability to handle complex market contexts. His strength lies in his deep integration with the group’s internal dynamics and a thorough knowledge of the US market, considered strategic for the company’s future.

Another notable candidate is Maxime Picat, currently heading Stellantis’ purchasing and supplier quality division. In the past, he managed the group’s European operations and, before that, held positions of responsibility in China with DongFeng Peugeot Citroën. Picat stands out for his management precision and familiarity with the complex global supply networks and industrial challenges of the automotive giant.

The list of candidates also includes Wayne Griffiths, until recently CEO of Seat and Cupra in the Volkswagen group. Under his leadership, Cupra earned the status of one of the most dynamically developing automotive brands in Europe. Griffiths is considered a candidate capable of bringing new energy and a modern approach to brand management within Stellantis. His experience also includes long-term cooperation with Audi, as well as activities aimed at strengthening the brands’ position in the electric mobility segment.

Although the names of the other two external candidates have not been disclosed, it is known that they come from outside the group’s current structures and were invited to final interviews in early April. The selection process is personally overseen by John Elkann, Chairman of the automotive group. We know, however, that there are serious tensions among the leadership: the Peugeot family would like a French person to head the group.

The new Stellantis CEO should be announced before the summer break, with a high probability that the official appointment will take place during May. The actual installation at the helm of the group is expected in the second half of the year, but sources close to the Board of Directors do not rule out an acceleration of the timeline. If the selected candidate proves ready to take office immediately, the transition could happen sooner than initially anticipated.