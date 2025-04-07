Stellantis offers employee discounts to all US buyers

For those dreaming of buying a Jeep, Ram, or Dodge without breaking the bank, Stellantis has decided to offer all buyers the same discounts reserved for employees. In a complicated moment like this for the North American market, Chrysler’s parent company has just confirmed that its preferential pricing program has been extended to a wider segment of customers. Those who want to purchase a 2024 model can choose between the super discounted employee price, which reduces the list price by thousands of dollars, or opt for the retail incentives currently in effect. A discount war to win customers, following the difficulties faced in 2024.

Stellantis offers strong discounts in the United States to win customers

It’s no coincidence that Stellantis has decided to move in this direction. The auto market is more competitive than ever, and after Ford made a similar move, the automotive group couldn’t just stand by watching. A company spokesperson stated that the initiative is part of an aggressive strategy for the month of April, with the goal of attracting more customers by offering them the famous “American freedom of choice” between lower prices and cashback.

While Stellantis plays the discount card, the industrial landscape isn’t all roses. The 25% taxes on car imports imposed by the Trump administration, along with an additional 10% tariff on all imports, have created difficulties for the entire sector. At this point, therefore, some manufacturers are trying to reorganize.

General Motors has announced new hires in US plants, while Stellantis has decided to temporarily lay off 900 workers at five facilities. Jeep is even suspending production in some plants in Canada and Mexico, causing cuts in the USA as well. Meanwhile, Nissan has closed new orders for two Infiniti SUVs manufactured in Mexico, a sign that tariffs are really hitting hard.

Which models are covered by Stellantis discounts? The offer is valid on a selection of 2024 models, including Jeeps, Rams, and Dodges. The promotion is valid only until April 30, so if you want to take advantage of it, better not waste time.