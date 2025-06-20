Stellantis exploring options for Maserati, including a potential sale

With the arrival of Stellantis‘ new CEO, Antonio Filosa, many things could change. Filosa will officially take the helm of the group on June 23, but for several weeks he has already been active in the field, engaged in a tour of Stellantis plants in Italy, France and the United States. The executive is therefore already at work and will be called upon to make delicate decisions, starting with the future of the group’s brands.

Among these is also Maserati, which in recent years, like Chrysler and Lancia, has been facing a far from simple period. While new relaunch plans with models arriving in the coming years have been announced for Lancia and Chrysler, the same cannot be said for Maserati, still awaiting a clear strategy.

Stellantis evaluates the sale of Maserati: the final decision will be up to the group’s new CEO

The brand’s sales collapsed to 11,300 units in 2024, less than half compared to the previous year, recording an adjusted operating loss of 260 million euros in 2023, raising strong questions about the brand’s sustainability.

According to sources close to the group, discussions about the Trident’s fate allegedly began well before the arrival of the new CEO, Antonio Filosa. The issue of profitability was central in choosing the new CEO, as also reiterated by chairman John Elkann. In this context, in April Stellantis commissioned McKinsey to evaluate the consequences of US tariffs on Maserati and Alfa Romeo, while confirming its commitment to both brands.

However, Maserati’s future remains uncertain. Although a spokesperson for the automotive company has denied the possibility of a sale, it cannot be ruled out that Stellantis might also consider radical options, including a partial or total disposal of the brand.

At the moment, no new models are expected to arrive. The previous industrial plan was suspended in 2024 and a new strategy is now awaited, which, according to CEO Santo Ficili, will be officially announced once Filosa is fully operational. The coming weeks will therefore be decisive in understanding which direction Stellantis will take regarding one of the most iconic brands in its portfolio.