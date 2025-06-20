Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa resumes his European tour in Trnava after his stop in the U.S.

After the tour in the United States, the new CEO of Stellantis, Antonio Filosa, has resumed visits to European facilities ahead of his official appointment scheduled for next Monday. The first stop of this new cycle took him to Trnava, Slovakia, a site increasingly central to the group’s industrial strategy, particularly for the production of the new Citroën ë-C3, a symbol of Stellantis‘ commitment to accessible electric mobility.

Antonio Filosa visits Stellantis plant in Trnava after US tour

The Slovak plant in Trnava, active since 2006, is one of Stellantis‘ production pillars in Europe. With an annual capacity of 300,000 vehicles and over 3,000 employees, it represents a key site for compact model production. Today the plant is the protagonist of an important industrial transition, thanks to the introduction of the STLA Smart modular platform, developed to support thermal, hybrid and electric powertrains.

Accompanying Filosa on the visit were several prominent members of Stellantis management: Jean-Philippe Imparato (Europe head), Arnaud Deboeuf (chief manufacturing & supply chain officer), Ned Curic (chief engineering & technology officer), Sébastien Jacquet (chief quality officer), Florian Huettl (managing director) and Xavier Chardon (CEO of Citroën). Together, they met with local teams, visited production lines and discussed the next steps related to the production of the group’s new strategic models.

During the day, attention focused on the Citroën ë-C3, the model that marks the launch of the European project for a low-cost electric car, destined to play a crucial role in the brand’s energy transition. The ë-C3 represents the first vehicle based on the STLA Smart platform to be produced in series, and will be joined in the coming months by other models such as the new Opel Frontera and the renewed C3 Aircross.

As testimony to the value attributed to the visit, Stellantis Slovakia published a LinkedIn post, accompanied by some images from the meeting: “Today we had the honor of welcoming the new CEO of Stellantis, Antonio Filosa, to the Trnava plant. It was an incredible opportunity to showcase the dedication and hard work of our team. We are proud of the results achieved and happy to have shared our progress and our future vision. This visit confirms the strategic importance of our plant for the Stellantis group and inspires us to continue aiming for excellence. Thank you for visiting us and for recognizing what makes our factory so special.”