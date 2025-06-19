Chrysler 300: everything we know about the return of the sedan

In recent years, the Chrysler name has become bitterly increasingly marginal in the automotive landscape, excluding the few die-hard fans of the Pacifica, the minivan that remains in the catalog. The celebrated 300 sedan left the market in 2023, closing an almost twenty-year cycle, while the smaller Chrysler 200 had already disappeared long ago. However, the latest rumors hint at a completely new scenario.

Chrysler 300 set for comeback: new electric and ICE models coming by 2027

The American brand, part of the Stellantis group, has begun a renewal phase with new leadership at the helm of product and marketing and the opening of an exclusive design studio, supervised by Ralph Gilles, famous for having designed the latest generations of the 300. And his words are clear: “Chrysler is back”.

Despite there being no official confirmation yet, there have long been rumors about the return of the 300, the model that symbolizes Chrysler’s identity. A credible hypothesis, also considering the growing use of iconic names in the market, as demonstrated by the recent Dodge Charger. However, the history of the 300 is long and fragmented: from the C-300 of 1955, through the 300M of the 1990s, to the more recent 300C relaunched in 2005. After the 2011 restyling, Chrysler removed the “C” and introduced the “S”, with a final revival of the 300C in limited edition before the definitive stop in 2023.

Today, however, the future of the 300 could intertwine with the Halcyon concept, a modern and technological vision of the American sedan, already in development according to CEO Christine Feuell. Two new models inspired by the Halcyon will debut in the coming years, and the STLA Large platform already used by the new Dodge Charger will also be the technical heart of the future Chrysler. A mixed range is expected, between dual-motor electric powertrains with power up to 670 HP and over 400 km of range, but also thermal versions with the new 3.0-liter twin-turbo 6-cylinder, already planned for the Charger Sixpack.

It’s likely that a concept will be shown by 2026, with the production version expected between 2027 and 2028. A project that would finally mark Chrysler’s return to the sedan segment. Meanwhile, there’s also talk of a hybrid crossover arriving in the coming years.