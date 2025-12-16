Stellantis expands Windsor operations with a third shift and over 1,000 new jobs

Stellantis has reached an important milestone at its Windsor plant, where the production expansion plan is now moving into a decisive phase. More than 1,000 new employees have already been hired, bringing the group closer to its target of 1,500 jobs needed to launch a third production shift. The new shift is scheduled to begin in early 2026. This step sends a clear signal of Stellantis’ long-term commitment to Canada and its intention to support local employment in a concrete way.

Since 2022, Stellantis has invested approximately $7.9 billion in Canadian projects, confirming the country’s strategic role within its global industrial network. Today, the group employs around 10,000 people in Canada across manufacturing sites, research and development centers, as well as commercial and logistics operations. The expansion of the Windsor plant fits into this broader picture as one of the most important hubs, designed to ensure production continuity and high-quality jobs in the automotive sector.

According to Trevor Longley, President and CEO of Stellantis Canada, the announcement further strengthens Canada’s position within the group’s global operations. For more than a century, he noted, Stellantis has been assembling vehicles in the country and has already surpassed 25 million units produced. Recent investments and workforce growth confirm the company’s confidence in local talent and skills, as well as its goal of making Windsor a cornerstone of advanced automotive manufacturing.

The Windsor plant also has a long-standing history tied to the group’s minivans. For 42 years, starting in 1983, it has served as the reference site for this vehicle family. Today, the facility builds the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Voyager, and Grand Caravan, the best-selling minivan in both Canada and the United States.

Earlier this month, the plant also celebrated the official start of production for the new two-door Dodge Charger Scat Pack 2026 powered by the Sixpack engine. Alongside this model, Windsor is already producing the two-door and four-door versions of the fully electric Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, which delivers 670 horsepower and stands as the most powerful and fastest muscle car ever built. In the first quarter of 2026, production will also begin for the Charger R/T with the Sixpack engine, as well as the four-door variants using the same powertrain. This expansion will further strengthen the brand’s multi-energy lineup.

At the same time, Stellantis continues to work closely with governments, labor unions, and other stakeholders to reinforce its presence in Canada and create stable employment opportunities. Special attention remains focused on workers at the Brampton plant. So far, nearly 240 employees have accepted transfers to Windsor to take on new roles. Meanwhile, other workers affected by the production pause will continue to receive 70 percent of their salary, along with full health coverage.

After more than one hundred years of operations in Canada, Stellantis is now looking ahead with a strategy built on investment, innovation, and industrial growth. The expansion of the Windsor plant represents a key pillar of this approach, aimed at strengthening Canada’s role in the global automotive landscape and supporting the transition toward the next generation of vehicles.