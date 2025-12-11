Chrysler Pacifica: what its design could look like in the future

The Chrysler Pacifica is getting ready for a new chapter in its long career. The model, in production since 2016 and now approaching its ten-year mark, appears poised for a second major facelift following the update introduced in 2020 for the 2021 model year. The latest spy photos confirm this direction: the 2027 prototype is heavily camouflaged at both the front and rear, suggesting substantial exterior changes.

By contrast, the side profile remains largely unchanged. This confirms that we are not looking at an all-new generation but rather a targeted evolution of the current platform, with updates designed to keep the brand’s most iconic minivan competitive. Some rumors suggest the vehicle may adopt styling cues inspired by the futuristic Halcyon concept, although Chrysler has not released any official information. Meanwhile, speculation is growing among enthusiasts, along with renders attempting to predict what the next update will look like.

Chrysler Pacifica 2027: a new design vision emerges through a digital render

One of the most notable interpretations comes from Nihar Mazumdar, a digital artist and entrepreneur based in San Antonio, who presented his vision of the 2027 Pacifica as part of his Stellantis-focused design work. His render shows a completely reworked front end, without the traditional upper grille. Instead, it features a more sculpted bumper and a full-width light bar that integrates the headlights. The result is a cleaner look and a more modern visual identity.

The digital proposal also imagines new, tech-inspired wheels and a rear design with slim, full-width tail-lamps, in line with the brand’s latest design trends. Inside, Mazumdar envisions an updated cabin with fully digital instrumentation, a redesigned steering wheel and a larger touchscreen integrated into the dashboard.

Naturally, this is an independent project and does not necessarily reflect the final choices Chrysler will make for the production model. However, it offers an interesting glimpse of how the Chrysler Pacifica could evolve, a vehicle that, despite its age, remains one of Chrysler’s most important pillars and is likely to continue in that role for years to come.