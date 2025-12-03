Chrysler Grand Caravan returns to Canada in 2026 to target family buyers

With the 2026 Grand Caravan, Chrysler goes against the trend and brings a forgotten idea of mobility back to the center of the Canadian market. While SUVs grow larger and more expensive, the brand relaunches the minivan as a practical answer to real family needs. The starting price of 49,895 Canadian dollars, including destination, places the Grand Caravan among the most affordable three-row vehicles available in Canada.

2026 Chrysler Grand Caravan returns as Canada’s affordable family minivan

Chrysler designed the project to deliver real space, everyday usability and a full equipment list without pushing buyers toward long and costly option lists. The Grand Caravan focuses on generous interior room, strong cargo capacity and features built for daily family life. In this way, it stands as a rational alternative to modern crossovers, which often cost more and offer less true practicality.

Production remains in the historic Windsor plant in Ontario, a cornerstone of Chrysler’s minivan heritage. This choice carries both industrial and strategic value. Building the vehicle in Canada allows Chrysler to tailor it for harsh winters, long-distance travel and heavy family use. It also secures jobs at one of the brand’s most symbolic factories.

Under the hood, Chrysler avoids experimental solutions and relies on the proven 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. The engine delivers 287 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque and pairs with a nine-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. The setup favors durability and reliability over pure performance. The Pentastar has built a reputation for low maintenance costs and long service life, two key factors for families who depend on one main vehicle. Even with a full load or light trailers, the response stays smooth and consistent.

The 2026 Grand Caravan follows an all-inclusive strategy, which explains the arrival of a single trim level, the SXT. Standard equipment includes heated front seats and steering wheel, power sliding doors, a power liftgate, remote start, leather-trimmed seats and three-zone automatic climate control. Buyers avoid the feeling of a base version and enjoy high comfort from day one.

The infotainment system relies on Uconnect 5 with a 10.1-inch touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Drivers can connect two smartphones at once via Bluetooth, while over-the-air updates keep the software current. A 7-inch digital instrument display sits in front of the driver and shows all key driving data.

Chrysler also places strong focus on safety. Standard features include Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path Detection, Lane Keeping Assist and Automatic Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection. Seven airbags, electronic stability control, tire pressure monitoring and a rearview camera complete the safety package.

One of the most iconic Chrysler minivan features returns once again: the Stow ’n Go seating system. The second and third rows fold flat into the floor in seconds, turning the cabin into a massive 3,978-liter cargo area. Many large SUVs cannot even approach this level of versatility.

With the 2026 Grand Caravan, Chrysler places the family vehicle back at the center of the market. Space, practicality, reliability and a sensible price define the formula, without chasing trends or complicated solutions.