Stellantis ended January with 79.9 thousand units sold in South America

In the first month of the year, 79.9 thousand vehicles were registered in the South American market. An increase of 16 thousand vehicles over 2024 market share of 24.2%.

Stellantis 2025 registrations in South America

Stellantis began 2025 by expanding its leadership in Brazil, Argentina and South America. The company ended January with 79.9 thousand units sold in the region, an increase of 16 thousand vehicles over the same period last year, reaching a 24.2 percent share of the South American market, up 0.7 percentage points from January 2024.

In Brazil, Stellantis accelerated the pace of sales in the first month of the year, registering 50.6 thousand vehicles. Thanks to this, the company achieved a 31.5 percent market share in January, up 1.6 percentage points from the same month in 2024.

In Argentina, Stellantis accelerated ahead and registered 23.8 thousand vehicles in January. The volume represents an increase of 11 thousand units over 2024, securing a 36.3 percent share of the Argentine market.

Fiat maintains leadership in the Brazilian market

In January, the brand achieved a 21.4 percent market share and sold 34,356 units, nearly 13,000 more than the second-ranked brand. The Strada, the best-selling vehicle in the country in 2024, remained the leader in the first month of the year, with 8,777 units sold. The Argo also stood out in January as the sixth best-selling car of the month, with 5,173 units.

In the different segments, Fiat dominated among pickups, hatchbacks, sedans and vans, reinforcing the brand’s leading role in the market. As for pickups, 13,111 units were registered, and in addition to the Strada, first place went to the Toro, with 3,452 units sold. Among hatchback sedans, 9,197 units were sold. In addition to the importance of the Argo, the Mobi led the entry-level segment with 4,024 registrations. At the same pace, Fiat began the year by retaking the lead among sedans, with 3,313 units of the Cronos. Among vans, Fiorino stood out with a 65.8 percent share and 992 units registered, allowing Fiat to also excel in the overall segment with 1,723 units and a segment share of 31.1 percent.

Jeep increases market share in Brazil in January

With 9,232 registrations in January, Jeep ranked sixth in the Brazilian market, and considering January’s numbers compared with those of December 2024, Jeep was the brand that gained the most market share, with 1.5 percentage points, ending the month with a 5.7 percent market share.

The Jeep Compass registered 4,436 units in January, 36.3% of the C-SUV category, and confirmed its leadership among mid-size SUVs in the country, a position it has held for 8 years. The Jeep Renegade remained one of the best-selling B-SUV category cars, with 3,679 registrations in January and a segment share of 7.9%. The model was the B-SUV with the fastest-growing share in the category, with +1.6 percentage points compared to December 2024.

In January, 1,107 units of the Jeep Commander were registered. Adding the medium and large SUV segments (C+D), Jeep stands out in the market with Compass and Commander sales, which totaled 5,543 registrations.