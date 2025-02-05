Fiat begins another year as leader, Strada remains best-selling vehicle in Brazil

Strada, the best-selling vehicle in the country in 2024, confirmed its leadership in the first month of the year. The brand ended the month with a market share of 21.4 percent . In first place is Strada. Argo also ranks well among the month’s best-selling vehicles

Fiat dominates Brazilian market in January

Fiat began another year by strengthening its leadership in the Brazilian market. In January, the brand achieved a 21.4 percent market share and sold 34,356 units, nearly 13,000 more than the second-ranked brand. The Strada, the best-selling vehicle in the country in 2024, remained the overall leader in the first month of the year, with 8,777 units sold. The Argo also stood out in January as the sixth best-selling car of the month, with 5,173 units.

Increased registrations

In the different segments, Fiat dominated among pickups, hatchbacks, sedans and vans, reinforcing the brand’s leading role in the market. As for pickups, 13,111 units were registered, and in addition to the Strada, first place went to the Toro, with 3,452 units sold.

Among hatchback sedans, 9,197 units were sold. In addition to the importance of the Argo, the Mobi led the entry-level segment with 4,024 registrations. At the same pace, Fiat started the year by retaking the lead among sedans, with 3,313 units of the Cronos. Among vans, Fiorino stood out with a 65.8 percent share and 992 units registered, allowing Fiat to also lead in the overall segment with 1,723 units and a segment share of 31.1 percent.

With consistent results, Fiat grew in almost all segments compared to the same period last year. Comparing the first month of 2025 with that of 2024, 3,501 more cars were registered. In the Hatch segment alone, the segment share growth was 8.0 pp.

“Ending a year in first place and starting again as the Brazilian market leader means a lot to Fiat. Our goal is to continue working to offer our public the best the market has to offer. I can say that we will have a lot of news throughout the year,” comments Federico Battaglia, Fiat Brand Vice President for South America.

The year 2024 Fiat Strada 2 million units sold since 1998

Recall that in 2024 Fiat Strada reached 2 million units sold since 1998, in a story of success, prominence and innovation

With more than 144 thousand units sold, Fiat Strada consolidated and expanded its market share to 5.8% since the beginning of the year 2024 , an increase of 0.3 pp over the previous period. The model also contributed to Fiat’s results in the pickup market, which together with Toro and Titano achieved a 43.1% share in this segment.

During the year, the pickup truck broke several sales and production records. The most significant figure was 2 million units sold since its launch in 1998. To give you an idea, considering only the second generation, which came on the market in 2020, New Road has totaled more than 600 thousand units produced and sold more than half a million. units, demonstrating the success of the new model.