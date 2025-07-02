Stellantis doubles down on Maserati and refuses to give up the brand, says the CEO

Stellantis has confirmed its commitment to strengthening the Maserati brand, firmly denying any rumors of a potential sale. Jean-Philippe Imparato, Head of Stellantis Europe, reassured enthusiasts, having recently taken over direct responsibility for the Trident brand, a decision made by Stellantis‘ new CEO, Antonio Filosa.

Stellantis reaffirms commitment to Maserati and dismisses rumors of a sale

Imparato recently visited Maserati’s production facilities alongside Santo Ficili, now Chief Operating Officer of the brand, expressing his admiration for the team’s motivation and the quality of the vehicles. “I’m passionate about cars, and together with Santo Ficili and Alfa Romeo, we want to build a solid future for Maserati,” Imparato stated.

In response to speculation about a potential sale, Imparato was unequivocal: “I have no intention of giving up. We must protect and enhance Maserati and define a clear, concrete plan.” He also emphasized that, unlike previous strategies, electrification will not be the brand’s sole path forward. Maserati will instead aim for a complete range, combining premium vehicles with the right powertrain options.

Imparato also suggested the possibility of a renewed strategic partnership between Maserati and Alfa Romeo, recalling the success the two brands achieved through close collaboration a decade ago. “I would love to recreate something similar with Santo Ficili. Back then, we worked side by side, in the right place. Maybe now we can rediscover that same synergy.”

The brand’s relaunch will not happen overnight, but Stellantis has made it clear that the priority is building solid and sustainable foundations. “We are not giving up on Maserati,” Imparato concluded, adding that further details will be shared once the strategy is finalized and ready to be publicly unveiled.