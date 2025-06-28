Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa visits Maserati headquarters: “Proud of the brand”

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa recently visited the historic Maserati plant in Modena, headquarters of the Trident and a key stop on his European tour of the group’s main production sites. He was accompanied by Santo Ficili, COO of the Maserati brand, and Jean-Philippe Imparato, new CEO of the brand and Stellantis head for Europe.

Maserati, Stellantis CEO visits headquarters: anticipation grows for relaunch plan

Filosa’s arrival at the plant rekindles hopes for a concrete relaunch of the Trident brand, at a delicate moment following the sales decline and production reduction recorded between 2024 and 2025. During the visit, Filosa met with management and a representation of employees who contribute daily to the prestige of the automotive house.

The tour offered the opportunity to observe up close the production processes and the level of artisanal care that distinguishes models like the Grecale SUV, the GranTurismo, the MC20 and its convertible version MC20 Cielo, up to the new GT2 Stradale. There were also in-depth discussions about the V6 Nettuno engine, the beating heart of Maserati sports cars, and the Folgore electric range, which represents the brand’s future in sustainable mobility. Particular focus was dedicated to the Officine Fuoriserie department, where the most exclusive customizations for clients are created.

At the end of the visit, Filosa expressed words of great confidence for the future: “Maserati is an icon of luxury and Italian artisanal excellence. In Modena I was able to see the level of competence, passion and dedication of our team, fundamental elements to successfully face the challenges of the luxury segment.”

Awaiting the official presentation of the new relaunch plan, Filosa’s statements fuel the expectations of those hoping for a grand return for Maserati, symbol of Made in Italy worldwide.