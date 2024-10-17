Stellantis dealers “cautiously optimistic” after leadership shake-up

According to Kevin Farrish, president of a dealer group, U.S. Stellantis dealer representatives left this week’s meetings with a “cautiously optimistic” attitude following a recent corporate leadership review. During the meetings, potential vehicle incentives were discussed and more details were provided on the company’s future product plans, offering a clearer vision of the future.

Cautious optimism for Stellantis dealers in the United States after corporate leadership review

This new atmosphere represents a significant change from a month ago, when dealers of brands such as Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, and Ram had sent a strongly worded open letter to CEO Carlos Tavares, claiming they were on the brink of a crisis. Dealers had reported a collapse in sales and business problems related to excessively high prices, uncompetitive vehicles, and lack of support from management, which had led to excessive inventory and market difficulties.

The meeting between dealers and companies, which is held periodically, took place Tuesday at Stellantis headquarters in Auburn Hills and involved 21 dealer council members and key executives, including the newly appointed head of North America, Antonio Filosa, who is also in charge of the Jeep brand.

Farrish said there was more transparency compared to previous meetings. This included Stellantis’ long-term vehicle lineup plans and how the company intends to manage increasingly stringent U.S. vehicle emission standards. Executives also showed “genuine concern for dealer profitability,” he said, which has taken a hit this year as some retailers claim to be selling about half as many cars as before and many at steep discounts.

To that end, Farrish stated that Stellantis leaders committed to rethinking a customer satisfaction bonus program and maintaining recently instituted incentives as long as they work, such as lower interest rates, low lease rates, and cash bonuses. Dealers say these benefits have finally helped car sales pick up at a faster pace in October. Farrish also said the company will end this month a less popular program that incentivized dealers to order more cars from the factory by providing them with coupons, which they could use to discount other cars on the lot.

Dealers had the opportunity to preview two anticipated electric vehicles, the Dodge Charger Daytona muscle car and the Jeep Wagoneer S SUV, both due by the end of the year. Additionally, they were able to get a close look at the new next-generation Jeep Cherokee SUV, set to launch in mid-2025.

Last week, Stellantis announced a major corporate leadership shakeup, resulting in a new chief operating officer for North America and a change in regional leadership. Antonio Filosa replaced Carlos Zarlenga as the new chief operating officer for North America, while also retaining his role as global head of the Jeep brand. Dealers expressed confidence in Filosa, having already known him during his tenure with Jeep over the past year. Additionally, an end date was communicated for current CEO Carlos Tavares’ term, who will leave the group’s leadership in early 2026, signaling a renewal in the company’s management.

While more optimistic than any meeting with Stellantis leaders in the past two years, Farrish stated that dealers are still “in wait-and-see mode” to see if the company will follow through on some of its commitments.