Stellantis crisis: more brands follow Maserati and Alfa Romeo?

Other Stellantis brands are at a delicate juncture, besides Maserati and Alfa Romeo

This scenario highlights how rationalization of the brand portfolio may become a priority for Stellantis in the context of a rapidly changing global automotive market with increasingly pressing competitive challenges. The final decision will depend on in-depth analyses and strategic recommendations, but it is clear that the future of some historical brands is far from a foregone conclusion, especially at this stage of change at the top management.

Stellantis: Maserati and Alfa Romeo brands in a delicate situation

The future of Stellantis Group is a touchy subject, and although attention has recently focused on the Italian brands Maserati and Alfa Romeo, the truth is that other brands in the group are in a delicate position. Rumors suggest that management is taking a close look at the performance of several divisions, with McKinsey consulting called in to analyze strategies such as divestitures, spin-offs, or relaunch plans for struggling brands.

Inside sources reveal that there are additional brands within the Stellantis portfolio that are of even greater concern, so much so that drastic scenarios such as their potential disappearance from the market or an imminent sale cannot be ruled out.

Other Stellantis brands that are in a difficult situation

Chrysler represents a case in point. The famous American brand, with a long and rich history behind it, has not introduced new models in years, and its future prospects remain shrouded in fog. Currently, its lineup is reduced to a single model, the Pacifica minivan, a situation that raises serious questions about its long-term strategy and its ability to remain competitive in the U.S. market.

DS Automobiles is also struggling to find its way in the competitive premium segment. Despite heavy investments and the launch of several new products, the French brand has not yet managed to gain significant market share and establish itself as a real player among luxury brands. Its sales performance below expectations calls into question its sustainability within the Stellantis group.

And Lancia‘s situation is equally delicate. Despite the recent launch of the new Ypsilon, the Italian brand is finding it difficult to conquer the European market. Hopes are pinned on the future Gamma and Delta models, but according to rumors, the new Delta, scheduled for 2029, could represent a last, desperate chance for the brand. If even these new models are not as successful as hoped, Lancia’s future could be seriously jeopardized.

These three brands – Chrysler, DS Automobiles and Lancia – represent the areas of greatest uncertainty within the Stellantis group. The lack of new models, difficulties in market positioning, and sales below expectations could lead to difficult decisions by management, with scenarios that could include drastic downsizing, mergers with other brands, or, in the worst case scenario, their ultimate disappearance from the automotive landscape. The future of these brands is closely tied to Stellantis next strategies and its ability to successfully relaunch them in an increasingly competitive and demanding market.