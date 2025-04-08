Stellantis seeks help from McKinsey for the future of Alfa Romeo and Maserati

Stellantis is facing a delicate moment, now further complicated by the 25% tariffs on cars imposed by Donald Trump. A challenging scenario that could hinder the revival of several brands within the Group, including Alfa Romeo and Maserati. According to Bloomberg, Stellantis has reportedly sought help from McKinsey to provide strategic consulting specifically for Maserati and Alfa Romeo.

Stellantis: Trump’s tariffs could seriously jeopardize Alfa Romeo and Maserati in the U.S.

According to the report, Stellantis Chairman John Elkann has asked the consulting firm to assess various options for the brands, including partnerships with other companies to gain access to new technologies. Among the long-term scenarios under consideration, there also appears to be the possibility of spinning off the Trident carmaker. “McKinsey has been asked to provide its views on the recently announced U.S. tariffs affecting Alfa Romeo and Maserati,” said a Stellantis spokesperson.

It seems Elkann is under pressure to revive Maserati and Alfa Romeo, as the 25% tariffs imposed by Trump threaten to slash Stellantis’ profits by billions of euros. The main concern lies with the Trident brand, which is struggling with a continued decline in sales.

Last year, Maserati posted an adjusted operating loss of €260 million after its vehicle sales plummeted by more than half. And with the new tariffs, the situation has become even more fragile, given that around 35-40% of Maserati’s customer base is in the United States. Every Maserati and Alfa Romeo sold in the U.S. must be imported and is therefore subject to tariffs.

How will Stellantis respond? Time will tell. One thing that seems certain, however, is that Maserati will not be sold to a Chinese automaker. In the past, there had been rumors of a potential sale (with Ferrari being mentioned), which Stellantis has always denied. According to the report, Maserati will remain part of Stellantis.