Stellantis, cooperation with China Automobile Trading

Stellantis has decided to implement strategically to further consolidate its presence in China. Specifically, the automaker announced a new partnership with China Automobile Trading. This new agreement was signed during a major event. This goes to signify a very important step in a long-lasting collaboration between the two parties, which is sure to cause much discussion, redefining premium driving in China.

New collaboration at China International Import Expo

This is certainly an agreement that will go a long way in enhancing the group’s work and cooperation for business presence in China with visible effects even over the coming decades. Stellantis confirms cooperation with the Chinese company by signing a new memorandum of cooperation from 2025.

This new collaboration came about at the seventh “China International Import Expo,” which took place on Nov. 6, during which the Stellantis China division consolidated a long-term partnership with China Automobile Trading.

This agreement not only aims to try to meet the demand for premium models, but also to give a renewed impetus to China’s automotive sector. Stellantis and China Automobile Trading share the goal of expanding their influence and reputation in China in a vibrant and increasingly competitive market.

Comprehensive buying experience for Chinese customers

The cooperation plan between China and Stellantis is not only limited to strengthening the commercial presence, but also wants to try to ensure a buying experience that is fully comprehensive and immersive for Chinese customers of the two domestic brands within Stellantis’ 14 brands, which are precisely Jeep and Alfa Romeo. As of October 2024, these two globally well-known brands will have more than 100 sales and service outlets located in China, an element that ensures sufficient territorial coverage and accessibility to customers, although at the moment it is still only a beginning.

Therefore, this memorandum is aimed at introducing high-quality imported vehicles to the Chinese market. They are supported by a comprehensive service ecosystem and designed to make available to the consumer an exclusive total driving experience, which is what Stellantis wants to offer potential Chinese customers. How? The manufacturer intends to respond completely effectively to growing local demands for high-end vehicles.

At present, the fact that Stellantis has turned its gaze to the East is hardly surprising. In fact, the Chinese market is very important globally, and is contributing to the growth of many brands around the world. This great agreement signed by Stellantis reinforces a historic partnership that was already started in 1993 with Chrysler. It now, aims to enhance the growth of the Jeep and Alfa Romeo brands in the Chinese market, to try to give even more importance and strengthen a sector that has great potential for development concerning premium cars.