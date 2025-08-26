Stellantis confirms that Peugeot will receive the next products equipped with Bio-Hybrid technology

Stellantis strengthens its leadership in innovation and technology in the domestic automotive industry. Bio-Hybrid is a mobility decarbonization technology that prioritizes Brazil’s characteristics and resources.

Stellantis: Bio-Hybrid technology for the new Peugeot 208 and 2008

Betim, Aug. 21, 2025 – Stellantis announces the arrival of upcoming flexible hybrid vehicles to be launched by the Peugeot brand in Brazil. With launch confirmed for next month, the new Peugeot 208 and 2008 will be equipped with Bio-Hybrid technology, developed by Stellantis. The technology applied to the new products is being developed at Stellantis’ Development Center, Safety Center and Virtual Center in South America.

“With the new Peugeot 208 and 2008 equipped with Bio-Hybrid technology, developed by our team in South America, we reaffirm Stellantis’ leadership role in innovation and technology in our region. We continue to offer products and solutions that meet consumer desires and market needs. This movement contributes decisively to the decarbonization of mobility in our country, driving the evolution of the automotive sector, intensifying the process of nationalizing electrification and strengthening the foundations of the domestic industry,” says Emanuele Cappellano, president of Stellantis South America and global head of Stellantis Pro One, the commercial vehicle division.

Stellantis Brazil and South America: R$32 billion invested

To continue to play a key role in the future of mobility in Brazil and South America, Stellantis has announced the largest investment plan in the history of the automotive industry in the region: R$32 billion invested between 2025 and 2030, materialized by the arrival of new products, revolutionary solutions and business opportunities.

Among the initiatives underway this year, for example, Stellantis inaugurated TechMobility-the Stellantis Product Development & Hybrid Mobility Center-Flex-at the Betim Automotive Hub (MG), the largest in Latin America, responsible for the development of low, medium and high voltage electrification technologies. A new Safety Center dedicated to crash testing of hybrid and electric vehicles was also inaugurated, expanding Stellantis’ ability to locally develop innovative vehicle safety solutions, regardless of propulsion type.

Betim Automotive Complex

The hybrid engines will be produced at the Betim Automotive Complex in Minas Gerais, part of a production line dedicated to producing high-efficiency, low-emission flex-fuel engines that can be integrated with hybrid technologies. Recently expanded, the plant has a production capacity of 1.1 million engines per year, consolidating Brazil as a global hub for the development of bio-hybrid powertrains and technologies.

Bio-hybrid: mobility decarbonization technology that prioritizes Brazil’s characteristics and resources

Bio-Hybrid technology is part of the technological path toward sustainable and accessible mobility undertaken by Stellantis to enhance the virtues of ethanol as a renewable fuel, whose production cycle absorbs most emissions, by combining biofuel-based propulsion with electric systems.