Brazil, end-of-year Peugeot: promotes unbeatable conditions for the 208 and 2008

Peugeot unmissable offers until January 7. 0% rates, bonuses up to R$5,000 and iconic models such as 208 and 2008 at special prices. The holidays are just around the corner, and Peugeot is providing consumers with an unmissable opportunity to renew their cars. Until Jan. 7, it will be possible to buy the most sought-after models on the market, such as the Peugeot 208 and the New 2008, with 0% rates, bonuses of up to R$5,000 and favorable financing terms.

Holiday promotion condition in Peugeot

The news comes directly from an official press release from Stellantis dated Dec. 11, 2024. With promotional conditions until January 7, consumers can find sedans and SUVs throughout the dealer network with a 0% rate and bonuses up to R$5,000. Christmas is a favorite date for those who intend to fulfill the consumer’s dream. But Peugeot has gone one step further and will promote a period of special offers and conditions starting Dec. 5 and valid until Jan. 7 next year.

The main offers concern cars in Direct Sale mode for CPF. One of the highlights is the Peugeot 208 Active, which can be purchased for R $79,990 and a 0% tariff. In the Allure version, with a Turbo 200 engine and automatic transmission, the model costs R$ 101,990. In the case of the Active and Style versions, in addition to the special conditions, the customer also receives R$ 2,500 in Trade-in, that is, a bonus that can be used in the gearbox.

Great variety available to the public

The sedan, voted best compact by the UOL Carros 2024 Awards for the second year in a row, has four versions: Active, Style, Allure and the exclusive GT. Equipped with two engines, a 75-hp 1.0 and a 130-hp turbocharged one, the vehicle promises not only power, but also efficiency and comfort, with a seven-speed CVT automatic transmission and driving modes that adapt to the style of the car the driver.

If the desire is for an SUV, the killer offerings also include the New Peugeot 2008. The top-of-the-line GT version, priced at R$ 169,990, costs R$ 154,990 including VAT. A trade-in of R$ 5,000 is also available for the active version, which costs R$ 139,990 for R$ 124,990.

Three different versions for the 2008 model

The New PEUGEOT 2008 is available in three versions, Active, Allure and GT. All of them, in addition to being equipped with the modern, high-tech Turbo 200 Engine, which develops 130 hp of maximum power, have diamond-cut 17-inch alloy wheels and the new 10.3-inch PEUGEOT i-Connect multimedia center with Apple wireless mirroring. CarPlay and Android Auto systems.

Also in November, the SUV was voted Best Car of the Year at the Top Car TV 2024 Awards, and in addition to being awarded in the main category, the New 2008, in its GT version, was also voted “Best Sports Utility Vehicle up to R $200,999.” It is also worth mentioning that PEUGEOT continues to celebrate excellent sales results, with a 20 percent increase in results since November 2023.