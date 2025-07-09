Stellantis closes first half of 2025 as leader in Brazil, Argentina and South America

From January to June, the company registered 476 thousand vehicles, with a 23.5 percent share of the South American market, an increase of 72,357 units over 2024

BETIM, July 7, 2025 – Stellantis accelerates and consolidates its leadership in the passenger car and light commercial vehicle market in Brazil, Argentina and South America in the first half of 2025.

From January to June, the company achieved a 23.5 percent share of the South American market, surpassing the 476 thousand vehicles sold mark, an increase of 72,357 units over the same period in 2024. In June alone, 80.5 thousand units were sold, representing a 22.8 percent market share in the region.

In Brazil, Stellantis also held the top position with over 58,000 registrations in the sixth month of the year, achieving a 28.8% share. Since the beginning of the year, more than 342,000 vehicles have been sold, giving the company a 30.1% share of total sales in the Brazilian market.

In Argentina, the company also dominated the market in June, with more than 16,000 vehicles registered, accounting for a 32.6 percent share, up 5.6 percentage points from the same month in 2024. Stellantis holds first place among the best-selling models in the country with Peugeot 208 and Fiat Cronos, respectively.

Since the beginning of the year, Stellantis has sold 100,900 units in the first six months of the year, representing an Argentine market share of 32.7 percent. This volume is almost double that of the same period last year, when 53,600 units were sold. This result positions the company as the leading vehicle manufacturer in Argentina, with Peugeot 208 and Fiat Cronos leading among the best-selling models of the year.

Fiat is the brand that sold the most cars in Brazil in June

With 41,837 registered units and a market share of 20.6 percent, Fiat is the brand that sold the most cars in June. Since the beginning of the year, the Strada, the best-selling vehicle in Brazil for four consecutive years, remains in first place with 62,702 units sold and a 5.5 percent market share.

The top 10 best-selling cars in 2025 also include two other models: the Argo in fourth place, with 44,467 registrations, and the Mobi in seventh place, with 33,231 units sold.

In June, Fiat dominated the market in four segments. Among A-Category sedans, the Mobi was the best-selling vehicle with 6,347 units registered and a segment share of 46.9 percent. In the pickup segment, the Strada ranked first with 11,474 units sold and a segment share of 70.3 percent in the B-Pickup category. In the C-Pickup category, the Toro dominated with 3,414 registered units. Among vans, the Fiorino ranked first with 2,224 units sold in the B-Van category.

The brand also stands out in the hybrid SUV segment. In June, Fiat sold 4,348 units of Pulse and Fastback, ranking first. Since the beginning of the year, the brand remains the segment leader with a 28.6 percent market share and 19,986 units registered.

Jeep closes first half of the year with growth

In the second quarter of this year, Jeep recorded sales growth of 9.1 percent over the first quarter, an increase of more than 2,000 vehicles. Comparing the first half of 2025 with the same period of the previous year, Jeep’s sales volume grew by 3.3 percent, surpassing the 55,000-unit mark for the year.

Among the models, the Compass recorded more than 20 percent growth in registrations between the first half of this year and the previous year. A leader among mid-size SUVs since its launch, the Compass ended the period with a 27.7% share in the segment, up 1.4 percentage points from last year’s consolidated figure, reaching more than 27,500 units sold by 2025.

The Jeep Commander increased sales volume by 2.0 percent over the first half of last year, with over 7,200 units by 2025. The Renegade continues to have steady sales and ended the six-month period with over 20,000 units registered.

Rampage continues to be a highlight in Ram sales

The Rampage recorded more than 2,000 units in June. In addition, the 200-hp Rampage Big Horn 2.2-liter turbodiesel exceeded 1,500 units sold this year.

The Rampage’s success was one of the factors that ensured Ram’s market share increased over the first half of 2025 to 1.2 percent in June. Considering only the pickup segment, Ram’s market share over the same period rose to 6.3 percent. The Rampage remains among the top 5 best-selling compact and midsize pickups in the country.

Since the beginning of the year, Ram continues to lead the full-size pickup segment with a 66.3 percent market share. The Ram 3500 remains the best-selling full-size pickup truck in the country, with 942 units sold during the period, followed by the new Ram 1500 with 848 units. Adding up all the brand’s full-size models, 1,890 pickups were sold in the first half of 2025.

Citroën grows 27 percent in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024

Citroën achieved a Brazilian market share of 1.7 percent from January to June 2025, the best first half of the year since 2011. With about 20,000 units sold in the period, the result represents a 27 percent growth over the first half of 2024.

In the B-SUV segment, which includes the Citroën Aircross and Citroën Basalt models, the brand holds a 4.3 percent share and closes the six-month period as the 9th brand with the highest volume of B-SUVs.

The Citroën Basalt stands out in the brand’s performance in the country, and by the end of June this year more than 10,000 units had been sold.