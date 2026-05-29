Stellantis clarifies its position on JLR and Tata in Europe

Stellantis’ partnerships with Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Motors will not affect the European market, at least in the immediate future. Emanuele Cappellano, the group’s head of Europe, made this clear during a press conference in Turin focused on the industrial plan Stellantis had presented in the previous days. The collaboration with JLR targets the United States, while the one with Tata focuses on India. Stellantis did not design either partnership with Europe as a primary objective.

Stellantis rules out European impact from JLR and Tata partnerships

Cappellano’s statement scales back the theories that had circulated among analysts in the weeks after the announcements. Several observers had imagined possible effects on the group’s European premium brands, especially Alfa Romeo. The future of the Giulia and Stelvio remains one of the most delicate issues in Stellantis’ planning, with two new mid-size models expected by 2030 but still without definitive launch timings. Cappellano did not rule out the possibility that the partnerships with JLR and Tata could one day produce solutions suitable for Europe, but he clarified that this scenario does not currently sit among the group’s operational priorities.

The European dossier with the most immediate implications instead concerns Dongfeng. Cappellano confirmed that Stellantis is evaluating the sale in Europe of a niche Jeep model that Dongfeng would build in China and produce in limited volumes. The agreement with Dongfeng, worth around €1.1 billion, covers the production in China of Peugeot and Jeep vehicles for both the local market and export. For this reason, it could have a tangible impact on Stellantis’ European range in a relatively short time. After Leapmotor, which has already brought its models to European dealerships through its joint venture with Stellantis, Dongfeng could also become an important production channel for the Old Continent.

Cappellano’s comments point to a highly selective alliance strategy. Stellantis intends to use its industrial partnerships market by market, without automatically bringing agreements created for other regions into Europe. For Alfa Romeo in particular, the development of future upper-mid-size models will continue to depend on internal solutions or on partnerships that the group still needs to identify. The context remains increasingly complex, as platforms, volumes and development costs make it harder for carmakers to support broad model ranges without adequate economies of scale.